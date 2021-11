Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers have agreed to a third potential contract, the union announced Friday night. After UAW members in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas voted down two previous agreements over the last month, representatives for the company and the union met again Thursday and Friday. According to a UAW news release, the two sides reached an agreement that includes "modest modifications" over the most recent rejected contract offer.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO