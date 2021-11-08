CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travellers jet off as US reopens borders to UK visitors

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Thousands of travellers are jetting off for long-awaited reunions with family and friends as the United States reopened its borders to UK visitors.

Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operated a synchronised departure from Heathrow Airport on Monday morning – almost two years after the travel ban was introduced.

Their aircraft took off from parallel runways at the west London airport on their way to New York JFK.

The resumption of flights from the UK to the US was hailed as a “momentous” occasion, and a “day of celebration”.

Robert Courts, under-secretary of state for transport, told the PA news agency: “This is a massive moment for the aviation sector as we look to build back better from the terrible blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s about people fundamentally, it’s about getting families back together…

“That’s particularly important with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up.

“That’s on top of the massive economic benefit that there is from having the United States and Great Britain – these great friends and allies, countries that have so much in common – back in regular contact with each other again.”

Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, said the synchronised departure of the Virgin Atlantic and British Airways flights was a “remarkable achievement”.

He added: “It’s been 600 days that the US border has been shut down for UK nationals.

“To see passengers coming in early in the morning, grandparents going to see grandchildren they’ve never met, families reuniting, people going to care for elderly people and businesses reconnecting is really a day of celebration for all of us in the industry and, of course, for Virgin Atlantic.”

Among those jetting off to the US from Heathrow on Monday was Christian Marcelia, 26, who said he was “excited and a bit nervous” to be flying to New York to visit his girlfriend there for the first time.

He said: “My girlfriend lives over there, so we’ve been sort of long distance for two years. I’m going there to meet her family for the first time.”

They have been a couple for nearly two years, he said, spending most of that time on different continents due to pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Mr Marcelia said they had seen each other four times over that period, with his girlfriend visiting him in the UK for six weeks at a time, and had done “a lot of FaceTime”.

In early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led then-president Donald Trump to ban visitors to the US from dozens of countries including the UK, Ireland, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe, China, India and South Africa.

Fully vaccinated travellers from those locations will now be allowed to enter the US.

The lifting of the travel ban is vital for the UK’s long-haul airlines, airports and travel firms, which have been hit hard by the virus crisis.

Airlines have ramped up UK-US flight schedules to meet the increased demand for travel.

A total of 3,688 flights are scheduled to operate between the countries this month, according to travel data firm Cirium.

That is up 21% compared with October, but remains 49% down on the pre-pandemic levels of November 2019.

Around 3.8 million British nationals visited the US every year prior to the pandemic, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, foreign travellers arriving by air must also provide proof of either a negative result from a coronavirus test taken no more than three days before travel, or that they have recovered from the virus in the previous three months.

There are limited exemptions for travellers who are not fully vaccinated.

Children are exempt from the vaccination requirement but those aged between two and 17 must take a coronavirus test three to five days after arrival.

Fully vaccinated people travelling from the US to the UK must take a test on or before the second day after their arrival.

The Independent

Concorde timeline: The highs and lows of the iconic plane

As 25 July marks the 20-year anniversary of Concorde’s fatal crash, we look back on the highlights – and lowlights – of the famed supersonic jet.1959The Supersonic Transport Aircraft Committee recommends that the UK build a passenger jet capable of flying at twice the speed of sound. It estimates that by 1970 the world market for supersonic planes would be between 150 and 500.29 November 1962 An Anglo-French treaty to produce a supersonic aircraft is signed by Julian Amery, Minister of Supply, and Geoffroy de Courcel, the French Ambassador to Britain.It is not, though, a good omen of warmer ties....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UK government says it wants to work ‘constructively’ with France to tackle Channel crossings

The UK government has called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month.Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing and Northern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has blamed Britain’s work market for enticing people to make the perilous crossing.He told French media that NGOs “preventing the gendarmerie from working” were largely British with British citizens working on French soil.He added: “Smugglers organising networks and making...
POLITICS
Aviation Week

Iraqi Airways On A Growth Path, Orders IFE Systems For New Fleet

DUBAI—Iraqi Airways has selected Panasonic Avionics to provide in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems for the carrier’s new fleet of 31 aircraft. The deal, announced Nov. 14 at the Dubai Airshow, covers in-line installation of Panasonic’s X-series IFE system on the five Airbus A220s, 16 Boeing 737 MAXs and 10 Boeing 787s that Iraqi Airways has on order. USB and laptop charging power points will also be fitted for every seat.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
8 News Now

International travel returns to Las Vegas as British Airways takes flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — International travel is back in Las Vegas as British Airways takes flight in resuming their nonstop service to and from McCarran and it’s the first time to do so since the pandemic hit last year. The hope is that with more international travelers able to visit again, this might be the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
kusi.com

US–Mexico Border to reopen for nonessential travel Nov. 8

SAN YSIDRO BORDER (KUSI) – For the first time in almost two years, the international border between San Diego and Mexico will be opened once again for nonessential travel on Nov. 8. This is a huge development for the business community and is just in time for the holidays. But...
SAN DIEGO, CA
