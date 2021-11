The CW's extension of The 100 franchise is officially no more. On Friday, it was reported that the currently-untitled prequel series is officially axed by the network, after two years of being in development. The series was teed up in a backdoor pilot of The 100's seventh and final season, in an episode titled "Anaconda." Iola Evans (Carnival Row), Adain Bradley (Riverdale), and Leo Howard (Why Women Kill) were all attached to star. The latest update surrounding the series had arrived in May of this year, when network president Mark Pedowitz had indicated that discussions were still being had. Previous reporting had indicated that it could have potentially been a co-production between The CW and the HBO Max streaming service.

