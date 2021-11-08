CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Singapore suspends disabled Malaysian’s execution amid pleas

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s High Court on Monday suspended the scheduled execution of a Malaysian man believed to be mentally disabled until an appeal is heard, amid pleas from the international community and rights groups. Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 33, was due to be executed by hanging on Wednesday for...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Singapore court orders temporary reprieve for mentally disabled man on death row

A Singapore court on Monday temporarily halted the planned execution of a mentally disabled man convicted of trafficking drugs pending an appeal, a small victory for anti-death-penalty campaigners in the city-state. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, a 33-year old Malaysian man, was set to be executed Wednesday by hanging. Dharmalingam was found guilty...
ASIA
kfgo.com

Call for review of Thai royal insults law sparks rare debate

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Nine political parties in Thailand have taken a position on reform of a strict royal insults law in recent days, bringing into the mainstream a controversial debate that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. The catalyst for the discussion has been a youth-led anti-government...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
AFP

Singapore death row man's family pleads for his life

The sister of a Malaysian man facing imminent execution despite concerns he is mentally disabled has pleaded with Singapore to give him a "second chance". His family are not giving up, however, with his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam urging the city-state to "give him a second chance".
ASIA
Vice

Death Row Inmates Sue Japan Over ‘Inhumane’ Same-Day Executions

Two death row inmates have sued the Japanese government for what their lawyer called its “inhumane” practice of notifying prisoners of their executions just hours before they are carried out. The short notice leaves little time for the prisoner to challenge the punishment—conducted by hanging—and is unconstitutional, said Yutaka Ueda,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaysian#Capital Punishment#Ap#The Court Of Appeal#The High Court#The Associated Press
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said -- a ruling slammed by Washington as "unjust". He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
WLNS

Michigan journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, was freed and on his way home Monday, a former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Norway
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Singapore
Country
Switzerland
WHIO Dayton

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

BANGKOK — (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the highest-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized...
WORLD
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to run for Senate in 2022

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed to contest the Senate elections next year, seeking a way to remain in politics while facing an international probe into his deadly drug war. Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term, submitted his candidacy at the Commission on Elections office, minutes before a deadline to join the race. A lawyer submitted the paperwork on behalf of the president, according to documents seen by AFP, quelling speculation he would run for vice president -- the same post his daughter, Sara, is contesting. Duterte, 76, had previously said he would run for the country's second-highest office, before changing his mind and announcing plans last month to retire from politics -- which was met with deep scepticism among analysts.
POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy