CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Final Trailer: Netflix’s “Hellbound” Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA final trailer is out for “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho’s new South Korean Netflix series “Hellbound,” an adaptation of “The Hell” digital comic he co-wrote with Choi Kyu-seok....

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Kidman, Bardem In “Being the Ricardos”

Following the teaser the other week, Amazon Prime has now released the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman stars as sitcom queen Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz in a movie that unfolds against one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy”.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Squid Game Finally Toppled on Netflix Top Ten by New Series

Though Squid Game continues to find itself near the top of the pack on Netflix, the wildly popular show is no longer atop the streamer's Global Top TV list. According to Netflix metrics available on Monday, Arcane—the first League of Legends show—is now the most popular television series currently available on the streamer. Squid Game is then followed by Narcos: Mexico and You, while Maid rounds out the Top 5.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoo Ah In
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Watch the first trailer for Netflix-original game reality series 'New World' starring Lee Seung Gi, EXO's Kai, Eun Ji Won, & more

Netflix has teamed up with Lee Seung Gi, Park Na Rae, Eun Ji Won, Super Junior's Heechul, Jo Bo Ah, and EXO's Kai for a brand new game reality series, 'New World'. Premiering later this month, 'New World' is a simulation game reality program where players find themselves in a dream utopia. At various locations on the utopian island, players will find fantastic playing fields where they can earn game money. After 6 days, the winner of the game will return to the real world with all of his/her game money exchanged into cash.
COMICS
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Korean Series#Hellbound#South Korean#The New Truth Church
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Radical Final Trailer for the LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Animated Series ARCANE

Netflix has released a a final trailer for its insanely cool-looking League of Legends animated series Arcane. This show looks so damn good, and I’m loving the art and animation style that make up the stunning visuals. This new trailer is filled with some great new footage that I know fans are going to enjoy watching. I’m super excited about this series!
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Netflix Original Series ‘Maid’: Is It Worth A Binge? We Think So [TRAILER]

The Netflix Original series Maid is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. The series tells the story of a mother forced to work in one of the hardest jobs out there. Margaret Qualley excels in the role, while Andie MacDowell depicts a flaky “undiagnosed bipolar” artist as her mother. While the series covers a tough subject, it is still entertaining and unusually positive. But is it worth a binge?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Will Ed Be in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Live Action TV Series?

Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop is one of the most highly-anticipated original series coming to the streaming platform in November 2021. Fans have already seen the full trailer and images for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the genre-defying series, but they've lacked one major character from the original anime – Ed. The iconic bounty hunters of the Bebop: Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black(Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (Danielle Pineda), and Ein the "data dog" corgi have all been shown extensively, but so far, the final member of their crew is nowhere to be seen. This could mean that Netflix's version of Ed will be significantly look different from the anime character, or Ed might be introduced in Season 2.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ramascreen.com

Final Trailer For ARCANE Series Voice Starring Hailee Steinfeld

Netflix has released this final trailer for their upcoming new animated show, Arcane, Riot’s first TV series, which will premiere on Saturday, November 6 at 7PM PT. The show will premiere on Tencent video in China and Netflix globally just hours after the League of Legends Worlds Final. The show is structured into three distinct acts with three episodes per act. The first three episodes focus on the very beginnings of the two sisters, Jinx and Vi, and will launch on November 6. The second act will launch a week later on November 13, and the third act will release on November 20. The premiere of the show will be at the center of a global celebration for gamers and fans of the League of Legends IP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider

Darren Barnet Finally Gets to Play an Adult in Netflix’s ‘Love Hard’

It’s not exactly a flattering role, but Barnet manages to play Tag as a likeable, mountain bro type. There’s nothing wrong with him—he’s just not a good match for Natalie. More importantly, it’s such a relief to see Barnet playing a grown-up adult man. It just feels right. He’s undeniably hot and charming in an adult-man way. In this movie, he takes hikes and is a former dog owner. He goes to bars with his friends. You know, adult man stuff. And now that Netflix audiences have seen him play his age, it’s hard to imagine being able to watch him play a teenager again in Never Have I Ever Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Marvel's WHAT IF...? Animated Series Gets The Honest Trailers Treatment

Screen Junkies is back with a new episode of Honest Trailers and in this one they take some amusing shots at Marvel's What If...? animated series. The video pokes fun at the dumb “Chandler Bing” type humor throughout the series, and they also joke about how the animated versions of the Marvel characters look like caricatures from the county fair. While I enjoyed the series, I have to say that there wasn’t really any weight to most of the stories.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Lindsay Lohan's Christmas Movie For Netflix Finally Has A First Look

While Lindsay Lohan was known in her younger years for movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, she hasn’t acted as much in recent years. However, she will soon join the ranks of actresses leading their own heartwarming Christmas movies on Netflix. While the title of said movie still hasn’t been revealed yet, we finally have our first look at the Lohan-led romantic comedy.
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Legal troubles continue to Netflix's Tiger King series

Legal troubles continue to Netflix's Tiger King series. The legal troubles continue to Netflix's Tiger King series. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop. The legal troubles continue to Netflix's Tiger King series. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Exclusive: The Pact Trailer Reveals Sundance Now's Welsh Thriller Series

Those looking for their next UK-set murder mystery should keep an eye on The Pact, which will soon make its US debut on Sundance Now and AMC+. According to the official logline, “when young brewery boss Jack (Aneurin Bernard) is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws his four employees Anna (Laura Fraser), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh), Louie (Eiry Thomas) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn) into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever.”
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Grace and Frankie: Season Seven; Netflix Cast Wraps on Series’ Final Episodes

Grace and Frankie is ready to air the remaining episodes of its seventh and final season. The Netflix cast and crew wrapped production on the remaining episodes on Wednesday night. Four episodes of season seven have already aired on the streaming service. Per Deadline, the wrap of production was revealed...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy