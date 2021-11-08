Final Trailer: Netflix’s “Hellbound” Series

Netflix has released this final trailer for their upcoming new animated show, Arcane, Riot’s first TV series, which will premiere on Saturday, November 6 at 7PM PT. The show will premiere on Tencent video in China and Netflix globally just hours after the League of Legends Worlds Final. The show is structured into three distinct acts with three episodes per act. The first three episodes focus on the very beginnings of the two sisters, Jinx and Vi, and will launch on November 6. The second act will launch a week later on November 13, and the third act will release on November 20. The premiere of the show will be at the center of a global celebration for gamers and fans of the League of Legends IP.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO