I have wanted to write this article for months, and I finally had the chance to piece it all together... First off, the bone-in or boneless wings debate can get a little messy. I'll admit, I am more of a boneless fan, but I also enjoy eating bone-in wings. As you know, the Jersey Shore is home to a ton of restaurants that offer finger linkin' bone-in wings. For example, The Chicken Kitchen in Shrewsbury and Boathouse Bar & Grill in Belmar are some of my go-to places for bone-in wings, but what about boneless wings?

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO