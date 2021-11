The original series reveals the struggles beyond the pitch of one of the greatest footballers ever... The name Diego Maradona evokes mixed memories for football fans, be it those who’ve seen him play or be it those who grew up hearing stories of him. The Argentine great was arguably the greatest footballer ever but divided opinions starkly. He was capable of magic but also courted controversies. In short, he was the perfect example of good and bad, yin and yang, all rolled into one.

SOCCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO