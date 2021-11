The deadline for the vaccine mandate for federal contractors will be pushed back about a month to January 4, 2022, the White House announced on Thursday. The announcement came as the White House rolled out details for new vaccine rules on Thursday: one from the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration and another from Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. President Biden had announced these vaccine mandates and ones for federal employees and contractors on September 9. The deadline for employees of federal contractors to complete their vaccination or claim an exemption was initially December 8.

