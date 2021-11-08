Stranger Things 4 “Welcome to California” trailer released by Netflix

At the moment Netflix has yet to issue an official Stranger Things season 4 premiere date — yet, we’re getting a much better sense of it today!. Today, the streaming service made it clear that the latest and long-awaited batch of episodes of the show is going to be airing in the summer of 2022 — and yea, that’s a really long time to wait. If you recall, it’s been over two years already since the arrival of season 3. The reason for the delay is tied largely to the global pandemic, even if before that it was clear that a show with this many effects takes a long time to produce and film. Netflix will give Stranger Things whatever resources it needs in order to succeed; after all, they’d be ridiculous not to! This is one of their most-popular shows and that’s without even considering some of the critical attention it’s received over the years.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO