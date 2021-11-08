CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things 4 “Welcome to California” trailer released by Netflix

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 7 days ago
Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated release of the Stranger Things Season 4 TV series which will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service during the summer months of 2022. Netflix also released the Stranger Things S4 episode titles providing a hinted what we can expect...

Secret NYC

Netflix’s First-Ever Stranger Things Store Is Opening In NYC!

Get ready weirdos—The first official Stranger Things pop-up store is coming to NYC on Saturday, November 6, and you can sign up to visit it now!. Hop on your bikes, mouthbreathers! The mysterious world of Hawkins is coming to life this winter. Netflix is revealing its first official Stranger Things pop-up store ever —and it just so happens to be in NYC ! A n interactive experience inspired by the cult TV sensation is waiting to be discovered; and who better to explore it than you?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvseriesfinale.com

Stranger Things: Season Four of Supernatural Series Teased by Netflix

Stranger Things fans have been given some intel about the upcoming fourth season of the series, which will arrive next summer. Netflix has released a teaser and episode titles in celebration of Stranger Things Day. Viewers will see the action move to California for season four. Winona Ryder, David Harbour,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Stranger Things season 4 premiere date: Netflix narrows it down!

At the moment Netflix has yet to issue an official Stranger Things season 4 premiere date — yet, we’re getting a much better sense of it today!. Today, the streaming service made it clear that the latest and long-awaited batch of episodes of the show is going to be airing in the summer of 2022 — and yea, that’s a really long time to wait. If you recall, it’s been over two years already since the arrival of season 3. The reason for the delay is tied largely to the global pandemic, even if before that it was clear that a show with this many effects takes a long time to produce and film. Netflix will give Stranger Things whatever resources it needs in order to succeed; after all, they’d be ridiculous not to! This is one of their most-popular shows and that’s without even considering some of the critical attention it’s received over the years.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Day 2021: Full Schedule Revealed for Netflix Fan Celebration

While we wait for the new season of Stranger Things to kick off (which is set to happen in 2022), Netflix is celebrating the anniversary of one of its most famous original titles. Earlier this week, the streamer announced that New York and Los Angeles are getting special Stranger Things stores that offer a unique experience for fans. Now, Netflix is disclosing how Stranger Things Day will play out across the planet, as well as what we can expect from this Saturday's celebrations.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Stranger Things star's hair transformation for Netflix movie

Netflix movie We Have a Ghost has kicked off production, which means we've been gifted a first look at David Harbour's character. Famous for his performance as Chief Hopper in the streaming platform's phenomenal sci-fi Stranger Things, it's currently unconfirmed just who he's playing here, but one thing we know for sure is... that hair transformation is quite something.
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

‘Squid Game’ will return for Season 2, creator says

The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Netflix brings AV1 streaming to Smart TVs

Netflix has announced that it is bringing AV1 streaming to Smart TVs, the company has revealed that it added this to its Android app back in 2020. The AV1 codec has a range of advantages over other codecs, one of the main ones is a higher compression efficiency. Today we...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
383K+
Views
