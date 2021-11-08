CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Morning Fly By: The calm...

By Kelly Hinkle
Broad Street Hockey
 7 days ago

Nice little weekend of hockey for the Flyers, huh? Took down the Caps in DC, with their backup goalie, and we are not midway through a three-day break before they come home to face the Leafs on Wednesday.

www.broadstreethockey.com

Broad Street Hockey

Tuesday Morning Fly By: Hey Shayne

Well, it's game day again. And this time, we will be saying hello to our old friend Shayne Gostisbehere. Anyhoo, before this game, read about how happy Claude Giroux is to be playing with Cam Atkinson. Perhaps this will distract you from the fact that Ryan Ellis will be...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Wednesday Morning Fly By: Howlin’ for you

It took a while to get going, but the Philadelphia Flyers took care of business with a 3-0 shutout of the Arizona Coyotes last night. Brand new BSH radio is here for your ear holes — you won't want to miss this one. This month is shaping up...
NHL
chatsports.com

Thursday Morning Fly By: The madness begins

It's game day again! The first against the stupid Penguins. Well, some of them. They're dealing with a bit of a Covid outbreak and have lost Sidney Crosby again. Before this game, take a look at what we learned from the last one. The Penguins aren't the only...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Tuesday Morning Fly By: ...before the storm

One more day off before tomorrow's game against the Leafs kicks off the madness. It's going to be tough, but the Flyers have built a little momentum behind them, thanks to a good start. Derick Brassard and the rest of his line aren't lighting the world on fire the...
NHL
Derick Brassard
Carter Hart
chatsports.com

Friday Morning Fly By: Prayers up for Ryan Ellis

The Flyers played, overall, a terrible game of hockey, Carter Hart stole them a point, and then let in a rather weak wrap-around goal to lose in OT. NOT GREAT, BOB. Missed this the other day, but Shayne Gostisbehere may be gone from the Flyers, but he still holds fond memories about the city and his time here.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers @ NJ Devils 11/28

I am planning on going to the Flyers game against NJ Devils at Prudential Center. I am taking my girlfriend. She will be her first game with me. We are visiting family in north Jersey during the day. Tips on parking?. Places to eat before the game?. Thanks,. Matt.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs

Well, at least that’s over. The Flyers had their first meeting of the season against the Maple Leafs last night, and they dropped this one in pretty spectacular fashion. The offensive woes we’ve seen over the last few games carried into this one in a big way, as did the overall sloppiness of play, and things got ugly pretty quickly. The Flyers were shut out and the Leafs made off with a 3-0 win, cruising away with it pretty easily, even as they were missing John Tavares to injury. Not great! Let’s get through talking through this one quickly, then move on to the next one, yeah?
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

As the ‘FAB’ line has dried up, so too has the Flyers’ offense

After a highly productive and rather unexpected start to the season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ F-A-B line has crashed down to Earth of late — as has the rest of the club’s offense. A preseason injury to Kevin Hayes forced centers to move up a rung in the Flyers’ lineup, leaving...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Leafs 3, Flyers 0: Flyers lose after Leafs turn it on late

The Flyers entered tonight’s match-up with the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to win two in a row for the first time this November following a strong all-around performance against the Washington Capitals in DC. The Leafs have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this year even when the process has not always resulted in wins and they brought that dynamic offense into Philly tonight, even with the game-time news that Toronto captain John Tavares would not be in the lineup.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Friday Morning Fly By; It’s going to get tough

The Flyers will be in Raleigh tonight to face the red-hot Carolin Hurricanes, which will be a lot harder than playing the Maple Leafs, so we'll see how this goes. Before the game, here's what we learned from the last one. Despite the poor performance in front of him,...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Preview: Flyers look to right the ship with a visit to the center of the storm

Of weather through the unsealed aperture. Who live in troubled regions. The Flyers will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina tonight for the first half of a two-game weekend road trip. They’ve been alternating wins and losses since the end of October; the periods or spurts of poor play in their ebb and flow often been backed by strong goaltending from either of their bounce back candidates, 23-year-old potential star Carter Hart or 31-year-old Sharks castoff Martin Jones.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Atkinson looking forward to new line with Lindblom

The Philadelphia Flyers are trying something new after the heralded “FAB” line has had its good juices all soaked up by the sponge of percentages. After a disheartening shutout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, head coach Alain Vigneault unveiled a little swap of wingers during practice on Thursday.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Recap: Flyers storm late, hand Hurricanes their second loss of the season

The way this period started for the Flyers, the vibes at the end of the period were not expected to say the least. For the first five minutes or so, they actually pushed play very well against the Canes and had them on their heels. But, as the first 20 minutes wore on, a trend began to form that dictated the period.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers place Aube-Kubel on waivers

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday that they have placed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers, most likely for reassignment down to AHL Lehigh Valley, if he clears. After a somewhat impressive 2019-20 season where Aube-Kubel really made his mark with 15 points in 36 games when the team needed a jolt to their depth scoring badly, the 25-year-old has just been simply a disappointment in a bottom-six role for the last two years. Twelve points in 50 games and just one single assist in his first seven this season; the former second-round pick has been thrust down the depth chart and has been a healthy scratch the last two games.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Caleb Jones returns to practice for the Chicago Blackhawks — and he’s eyeing Saturday’s game vs. his old team, the Edmonton Oilers, for his season debut

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones conceded it would be perfect timing if he could make his season debut against the Edmonton Oilers, the team that drafted him in 2015. But it’s out his hands. Or more precisely, it’s up to his wrist. “I’m not going to lie, it’d be nice to play in Edmonton. It’d be a fun one,” said Jones, who returned to practice Monday after a left wrist strain had kept ...
NHL

