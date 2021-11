In a weekend that saw some stunning upsets around the NFL, the New York Giants' win over the Las Vegas Raiders might be the most surprising of them all. That's because one look at the game's stats that show the Raiders having outgained the Giants in net yards (403-235), net passing yards ((286-96), and first downs (24-16), without knowing the score, it would be too easy to assume the Raiders pulled off the win.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO