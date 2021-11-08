3 people hospitalized following a wrong-way accident on city’s North Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

On early Sunday morning, three people were hospitalized, including a suspected drunken driver, following a wrong-way accident on the North Side.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place in the 2300 block of Bitters Road at about 2:00 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a blue Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on N Loop 1604 W access road when it hit a raised curb while attempting to make a right turn at the intersection of Bitters Road.

November 8, 2021