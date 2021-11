Janitorial firm leaders have seen the depths of the pandemic, but also the growth opportunities of an otherwise thriving Boston-area economy. On one hand, their workforce is more susceptible to Covid-19 than others. Two employees at Janitronics Building Services, which is headquartered in Waltham, died of the virus, for instance. David Connolly, chief operating officer, said Janitronics has a renewed sense of camaraderie and a higher priority placed on employee well being.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO