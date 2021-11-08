CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Johnson shows the ability to bounce back

By Matthew Hallett
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks G-League affiliate the College Park Skyhawks played their second game of the season. They played the Maine Celtics, the same opponent as their first game, and unfortunately for the Skyhawks, they lost to them for the second straight game. The first game highlighted the talents of...

soaringdownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skylar Mays
Person
Jalen Johnson
Person
Daquan Jeffries
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Sharife Cooper
Yardbarker

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Bradley Beal led the Washington Wizards to an impressive 122-111 win over the Hawks last Thursday night. Following the game, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young finally sounded off on the rule changes that directly impact his ability to drive the ball to the paint. Those comments cost Young $15K in fines from the NBA. To add insult to injury, Wizards forward and Twitter expert Kyle Kuzma subtweeted Young after the game.
NBA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Defeat Atlanta Hawks 116-98

Despite their cold shooting, the Hawks only trailed by 1 point after three quarters. Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz offensive was sloppy and turned the ball over at a high rate for most of the game. Then reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson took over in the fourth quarter. The Jazz outscored the Hawks 41-24 in the fourth quarter, to win the game 116-98.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brian Windhorst Says Pelicans Fans Must Feel 'Sick To Their Stomach'

On paper, the New Orleans Pelicans have a lot to be excited about, They've got two young stars in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and a renowned front-office tactician in David Griffin who is running the show from behind the scenes. Sadly, this season has been anything but high-flying for...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#The First Game#The Maine Celtics
Yardbarker

Hawks Players Support Atlanta Braves at World Series

It's no surprise that the hottest ticket in Atlanta last night was for Game 5 of the World Series. So naturally, the Atlanta Hawks players had to show up and support the Braves as they attempted to win it all against the Houston Astros. Although the result was not what Atlantans had hoped for, it was great to see the Hawks showing love to the Braves. Check out the pictures from the players below.
MLB
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks bounce back against Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 117-89 rout over the Detroit Pistons. Playing short-handed with Khris Middleton on the COVID-19 protocol and Jrue Holiday still nursing an injury, the Bucks dominated from the beginning as Giannis Antetokouunmpo led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Bounce Back With Strong Showing Against the Utah Jazz

After playing arguably their worst game of the season, the Miami Heat bounced back with a 118-115 victory at home Saturday against the Utah Jazz. Guard Tyler Herro led the way with 29 points while Jimmy Butler added 27. Guard Kyle Lowry finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Two Tyreses are better than one

There are two players in the NBA right now with the first name Tyrese. The duo were both drafted in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, are both in their second professional season, and are both starters for their respective teams, but other than that, the duo don’t have a whole lot in common.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks City Edition Uniform: a team on the rise

Atlanta has always been a city on the rise – a crucible for young leaders who show the world new possibilities. Much like the city, the Hawks are a team on the rise. The 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform honors a Hawks heritage of flamboyant style, epic duels, impossible dunks, and infinite highlight reels—setting the tone for a young dynamic team to carry the mantle of the greats who built the franchise.
NBA
FanSided

Why the Atlanta Hawks are struggling on the road again

The Atlanta Hawks have a perfect home record, winning all three of their games so far this season They are turning State Farm Arena into a very difficult place to play basketball if you are the away team and that is going to be huge for this franchise. However, the...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

183K+
Followers
373K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy