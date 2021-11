The PlayStation Store is being updated with a long-overdue feature, and a feature so basic many are surprised it's only being added now. According to the official PlayStation Twitter account, any game can now be added to a Wishlist feature on the PlayStation Store. This isn't what's new though. This has been a feature for a while. What's new is what's bolstering functionality which is the ability to enable push notifications for Wishlist Updates on the PS App or PS4/PS5 console. Of course, this is a basic digital storefront feature that virtually every digital storefront has, so it's unclear why it took PlayStation this long to implement it, but it's finally here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO