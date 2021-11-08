CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

With three shots, UConn's Azzi Fudd gives fans glimpse of her greatness: 'It's just perfect'

By Mike Anthony
Connecticut Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORRS — Azzi Fudd’s pregame nerves are as much a dependable part of her basketball experience as the flawless mechanics of her jump shot. On Sunday at Gampel Pavilion, though, she was particularly anxious. There were 8,000-plus fans in attendance, certainly curious to see what all the hype has been about....

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
theuconnblog.com

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers show great chemistry in UConn’s exhibition win

In its lone exhibition game of the preseason, UConn women’s basketball rolled by Fort Hays State, 111-47. Aaliyah Edwards got the start alongside Paige Bueckers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Christyn Williams, and Evina Westbrook. Williams led all scorers with 20 points but five other Huskies reached double-figures and everyone but Amari DeBerry scored.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
Connecticut Post

What we learned from UConn's win over Arkansas: Bueckers leads, defensive holes, bench play

After a preseason filled with anticipation for UConn women’s team filled with depth and talent, Sunday’s season opener was almost anticlimactic. Yes, the Huskies beat Arkansas 95-80, but it wasn’t always pretty. Yes, Paige Bueckers balled out, but we saw very little of UConn’s loaded bench and new players. While it was just the first game of the season, the Huskies could very likely see their biggest competitor for the national title next Monday in The Bahamas and will need to clean up the defensive holes we saw on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Paige
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Azzi Fudd
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says "It's Over" Between Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won 6 championships together on the Chicago Bulls. There is no doubt that they are one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and their partnership was crucial to the Bulls being able to form what is widely viewed as the most dominant dynasty ever.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Basketball#Usa Basketball#Uconn#Storrs#Better
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy