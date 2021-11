Hubert Davis doesn’t want to belabor the point, but to say he’s excited about the upcoming season would be a severe understatement. “I had always grown up a North Carolina fan, my uncle, Water Davis, was an All-American here in the mid-’70s and I remember being 4 or 5 years old coming to his games,” Davis said. “I grew up having dreams of playing on Smith Center floor and to think that I had an opportunity to play here and, after I played in the NBA, have an opportunity to coach here and for the last six and half months I’m the head coach here. It’s been a lot of fun.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO