With the release of the GTA Trilogy earlier this week, I think it would be fair to say that the PC version has, so far, been nothing short of an absolute dumpster fire. Not, incidentally, that Rockstar Games has much of a glowing history when it comes to their prior ports on that platform (yes, I’m still bitter about the fiasco with Red Dead Redemption 2). – If you have gone to purchase the game on PC, however, you’ll have probably noted that it’s not actually available anymore. – Well, following a report via PCGamesN, we may have a reason for that which, overall, possibly highlights just how much of a rushed mess this title has been!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO