CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How Much Effort Should I Make With My Estranged In-Laws?

By Stacia L. Brown
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and his parents are not talking to each other and haven’t been for nearly a year. I don’t agree with this, but...

slate.com

Comments / 8

Related
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'Must I put up with my rude, condescending in-laws?'

My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NJ.com

Dear Annie: Brother is deserting the family

Dear Annie: My slightly older brother and his spouse (in their mid-30s) are moving to Texas from California with their three toddler-aged children for no other reason than politics -- politics to which no one else in the family subscribes. I am unmarried and childless and have loved being “Auntie”...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I’m So Ashamed of How I Feel About My Son

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 18-year-old-son Chad’s depression is becoming overwhelming and exhausting for me. My son is amazing, intelligent, and bright. Growing up he always had a lot of energy, was optimistic, enthusiastic…etc. He was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia around third grade. He thrived both academically and socially despite that. Right around the time high school started he started getting depressed.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Coeur d'Alene Press

The stay-at-home dad: The children live in fear

Fear should be fun on Halloween. By the time Oct. 31 rolls around, however, I’m always burned out on dealing with the various fears of my children, most of which have nothing to do with ghouls and monsters. My 4-year-old likes to talk about “scary” things as if they don’t...
KIDS
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacia
Slate

I Wish I Could Unhear What I Learned About My Parents’ Divorce

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a woman in my early 30s, and my parents divorced (amicably, from my perspective) when I was a senior in high school. It seemed to come out of nowhere, but I just chalked it up to them growing apart as people. I’ve never had a conversation about it with either of my parents, but they’ve always been civil to each other and both attend extended family events like graduations and weddings. My mom remarried relatively quickly, so even though I like my stepdad a lot, I’ve always thought he had something to do with it. But recently while talking about my upcoming wedding, my mom dropped a bomb on me and said that my dad had an affair for years and that’s what led to the divorce, and my stepdad didn’t come onto the scene until after the damage had been done. I was so shocked I just ended the conversation quickly, and I haven’t been able to process it. I don’t even know if it’s true. I feel like there’s a lot of detail I’m missing, but honestly I don’t even want to find out more details. I don’t want to think about it at all! What’s done is done and who is responsible for events of more than 10 years ago doesn’t make much difference to me. How do I move past this without finding out what really happened?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Laws#Mom And Dad#Estrangement#Care And Feeding#Slate
NJ.com

Dear Annie: 38-year-old child

Dear Annie: I am 38 years old with three kids ages 18, 15 and 13. I just recently moved back home with my mom because I was in an abusive relationship. Well, my mom is treating me like a 15-year-old. I cannot come and go as I please, and I do not even go anywhere except to run basic errands. I do all the cooking, most of the cleaning and whatever else she asks me to do. I do not complain about anything; I just do it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stgeorgeutah.com

Relationship Connection: How do I stop my attraction to my brother-in-law?

I’ve been married to my husband for seven years. In those seven years I’ve been attracted to his older brother, who’s also married. He’s very handsome and is basically an upgraded version of my husband. I know that sounds bad, but I find myself thinking and even fantasizing about him and not sure how to feel about it all. I have not talked to my husband about this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

The pandemic has turned my husband into a horrible, controlling bully

I’m starting to wonder if my husband’s having some sort of midlife crisis making him act like some crazed dictator with his own family. It started when our three adult kids – all in their twenties, quite normal and pleasant people – came home for lockdown. To begin with, it was sort of blitz spirit and everyone pulled their weight. We agreed that chores needed to be shared and personal space respected. My husband, who’d taken early retirement just before lockdown, assumed the role of chief cook and organiser of online shopping, cleaning it with antiviral wipes as it came through the door.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy