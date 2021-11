After a chaotic day in court on Wednesday, the judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial encouraged the courtroom, including the jury, to applaud for a defense witness because he was a veteran. The 18-year-old Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide, among other charges, for killing two people and seriously injuring a third when he brought an AR-15 to a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the summer of 2020. Judge Bruce Schroeder has a reputation for being sympathetic to the defense in cases before him, attorneys who appeared before him told The Washington Post. Schroeder has been criticized for some of his decisions...

KENOSHA, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO