CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Yiyun Li on Friendship and Tolstoy

By Cressida Leyshon
The New Yorker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s story, “Hello, Goodbye,” is about two friends, Nina and Katie, who met in their freshman year at Berkeley and are still close thirty years later. Did you want to write a story about friendship?. I didn’t plan to write a story about friendship, but friendship must have...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The New Yorker

The Aging Anarchist’s Cookbook

Welcome to the newest edition of “The Anarchist Cookbook.” To commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of this seminal and controversial guide, we’ve updated its contents for a maturing readership of former and aging anarchists. If you were a bit of a punk in your youth but now are the same age as your parents were when they bought their second house, this edition is for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Louise Erdrich’s Spectral Novel of the Moment

When, partway through “The Sentence,” a new novel by Louise Erdrich, a hundred-and-two-year-old tree falls down, the leafy crown looks “powerful,” “inviting.” Characters gather to touch the lichen-spotted bark. “So friendly,” someone marvels. Powerful, inviting, friendly—these adjectives might describe Erdrich’s own strengths, ramifying across more than twenty volumes of poetry, fiction, children’s literature, and essays. Erdrich often writes about the “Indigerati”—her name for urban, intellectual Native Americans—of the Upper Midwest. (Her previous novel “The Night Watchman” was inspired by her grandfather, an activist and local hero; it won the Pulitzer Prize, in 2021.) The books are marked by warmth and patience, and by their protagonists’ sly, rough-edged amiability. They often shimmer with spirits, and yet their true uncanniness derives from Erdrich’s more classical facility with evocation and character. A climactic scene in “The Sentence,” for instance, scoops up an earlier image only to repurpose it: “I closed my eyes,” the narrator says, “and in the blackness my tree crashed down, flailing forward. My branches caught and lowered me until I was floating just over the floor.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Magic Mushrooms, a Love Story

Today, R. Gordon Wasson is credited with, among other contributions to American mycology, coining the term “magic mushrooms” to describe the varieties of fungi that can induce hallucinogenic experiences when ingested. Brian Blomerth’s new graphic novel, “Brian Blomerth’s Mycelium Wassonii,” chronicles how Wasson, an executive at JPMorgan who thought mushrooms were disgusting, became one of the pioneers of research on their psychedelic uses. Wasson’s conversion from mushroom hater to mushroom evangelist began shortly after he married Valentina (Tina) Pavlovna, a Russian-born pediatrician. Pavlovna had been taught to forage for mushrooms by her mother, and they were a part of her heritage. When she found some mushrooms during the couple’s honeymoon, in the Catskills, Wasson refused to partake when she cooked them for dinner; the next morning, finding that his wife had not been poisoned by the meal, he tasted the leftovers and discovered that he liked them. Driven by Tina’s passion for mushrooms and Gordon’s love for his wife, the couple devoted much of their time to mycological research.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Gish Jen Reads “Detective Dog”

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Gish Jen reads her story “Detective Dog,” from the November 22, 2021, issue of the magazine. Jen has published five novels, including “World and Town” and “The Resisters,” which came out last year, as well as the story collection “Who’s Irish?” A new story collection, “Thank You, Mr. Nixon,” will come out in January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
City
Berkeley, CA
wskg.org

A real-life friendship portrayed in song

The correspondence between singer Patsy Cline and a fan who grew to be a treasured friend is the basis for Always, Patsy Cline presented by SRO Productions. Director George Kurbaba talks about the true story of this friendship and how it translates to the stage. Photo credit: SRO Productions.
MUSIC
Item

Intolerance emerges as obstacle to friendship

DEAR ABBY - My 23-year-old daughter is dating a transgender woman, "Holly." My family is accepting, and we love Holly. However, she has been met with varying levels of acceptance from some of our friends. Recently, one of them, "Gina," invited …
RELATIONSHIPS
Iola Register

Authors bring lessons on kindness, friendship

Try to improve just a tiny bit today. That’s the lesson authors Chad Morris and Shelly Brown brought to Iola students and others this week. The authors came to Iola on Thursday to talk about their book, “Squint,” which was selected as the Iola Reads Young Adult Selection for 2021.
IOLA, KS
Addison Independent

Adirondack memoir explores a particular kind of male friendship

Christopher Shaw’s recently published memoir “Crazy Wisdom,” which explores the decades-long friendship with his widely admired but deeply flawed late friend Jon Cody, excels in its descriptions of harrowing scenes. Some of the most memorable of those scenes, which shimmer with great energy and the intensity of lived (though sometimes...
BRISTOL, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigella Lawson
Person
Yiyun Li
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Randi Weingarten
Person
Garry Kasparov
Person
Jane Curtin
Cleburne Times-Review

Terri White: The many faces of friendship

“Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other is gold. A circle is round; it has no end. That’s how long I will be your friend ...” For many of us, though, these lyrics to the old Girl Scout song don’t always ring true. Over...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
breakingac.com

Oldest living former Miss America dies at 97

The oldest living Miss America who held the title during World War II has died. Jo-Carroll Dennison died Oct. 18 in California, People reported. She was 97. She recently had her autobiography published, “Finding My Little Red Hat,” edited by Evan Mills. Dennison, who broke with convention by refusing to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy