Why millions of job seekers aren’t getting hired in this hot job market

By Heather Long, Eli Rosenberg Today at
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the United States has a near-record number of job openings and companies complain they can’t find enough workers, some job seekers remain frustrated that they have not been able to get a job despite filling out dozens of applications daily on popular job sites like ZipRecruiter, Indeed, LinkedIn and...

Money

5 Jobs With Hiring Bonuses of $1,000 or More

There were more than 10 million open jobs in the U.S. in August, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and employers are scrambling to fill the gaps. It's a job market where workers have an increasing amount of leverage, and where hefty signing...
Here's why some unemployed workers aren't looking for a new job

As the labor market recovers, the biggest factor keeping workers from getting jobs remains the pandemic itself. But rising wages could be what ultimately brings them back. Three in 10 workers cited Covid-19 fears as a top reason for not urgently looking for a job, according to a Yahoo Finance/Harris Poll survey of 1,003 U.S. adults conducted October 22-25, 2021, while financial cushion and care responsibilities tied for second at 22%.
Labor shortage tough on employers, boon for job seekers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Worries over critical labor shortage challenges have migrated beyond the borders of the business community and are now shared by over two-thirds of Utahns, according to a new survey. The Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted earlier this month found 68% of surveyed Utah...
New Program for Newport News Job Seekers

Network2Work is a statewide initiative that connects job seekers to the skills and resources they need to secure family-sustaining wages. The program also helps employers find quality employees for their companies. Network2Work has four pilot sites, including Newport News. The program utilizes community-based “connectors,” well-respected individuals at the center of social networks in their neighborhoods, local organizations, schools, places of worship, and immigrant communities. Connectors help refer job seekers to the program’s staff who then help the job seeker chart a resource pathway that leads to securing a job. The network of service providers offers a wide range of resources, including training, childcare, transportation, and much more. Newport News residents who are looking for a new job or those who are ready to embark upon a new career are encouraged to learn more about Network2Work. For more information, visit www.n2work.org or contact Rachel Edwards at 757-418-9068. Network2Work is also looking for employers to join the job network. The program will help employers gain access to new talent for high demand jobs, recruit and train candidates, and connect job seekers to support services to ensure employee success. Interested Employers can also visit www.n2work.org or contact Tracy Evans at 757-373-4980.
Looking for a job? These companies are hiring

Attention all job seekers: More than 20 companies will be hiring for hundreds of positions at the Job News/Holiday Inn Club Vacations job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Embassy Suites located at 8978 International Drive in Orlando. New Horizons Computer Learning Center: IT...
How job seekers and employers can get help in El Paso

Staff Force is the largest privately owned staffing company in Texas and has a location in El Paso. Branch Manager, Elvira De La Cruz, explained the process of finding jobs for future employees. “Staff Force can help job seekers right now to find the perfect match so we don’t have...
Hey, job seekers, here’s where the most open positions are in Triangle

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – If you are looking for work, a good place to start or expand your search is this site:. NCWorks, the statewide job search portal run by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, has nearly 100 career centers located across the state. Users can filter NCWorks’ database by keyword, location, occupation group or specific occupations, minimum acceptable salary, education level, job sources and date posted. NCWorks also has a mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Employers outnumber job-seekers at Montpelier job fair

About 20 companies turned out for a job fair in central Vermont on Wednesday, but the turnout of people looking for work wasn’t as high expected. Only a handful of people showed up at the event sponsored by Radio Vermont Group. Nelia Taraski moved to downtown Montpelier five weeks ago....
Job-seekers turn to TikTok to post 'CareerTok' CVs

It was a Tuesday night in September when Elizaveta Prigozhina posted a TikTok venting about her frustration at being unemployed. When she woke up the next day, she had gotten more than 10 interview offers - recruiters had seen her video, and took the bait. "TikTok changed my life," Ms...
Job listing: TheatreSquared is hiring

Job Description: TheatreSquared seeks several full-time Marketing Associates to join the organization’s team while working to develop a larger and more inclusive audience in its brand-new, state-of-the art, $31 million home. Under the leadership of the Director of Marketing and Communications, this team member will support ticketing and earned revenue initiatives for the non-profit organization, in a culture of high-level customer service and effective communication. This staff member will also create and maintain materials that align with T2’s mission and brand.
Unemployment is unavailable to many who lose jobs over vaccination rules

Near the Canadian border in Presque Isle, Maine, nurse Stephanie Grandy was notified in late August that she had until the end of the month to come around to the COVID shot. She told the hospital where she worked that she had religious objections. “Of course I’m not going to change my mind,” Grandy said. “And I was terminated.”
