Yiyun Li Reads “Hello, Goodbye”

Do not beat yourself up about this. It’s totally O.K. that you snoozed your alarm and slept past 10 A.M. on a Tuesday. Not only is it O.K. but it’s probably for the best. I’m not a doctor, but I’ve been to one or two before, and if your body needed the sleep then it was a hundred per cent the healthy thing to do. You know, I think I read somewhere that some people just aren’t morning people? Like, biologically. Clearly, you’re just wired to stay up until 4 A.M. watching “Love Island” and then to sleep until lunch. Your ancestors were probably night hunters or whatever. Besides, you really think it would’ve been better if you showed up to the morning meeting on time? Please. You would have been so groggy that you wouldn’t have even been able to contribute. At least now you’re well rested and can tell your entire team about how Kendra stole Ken from Angela at the final fire-pit ceremony and what a heinous B. Kendra is and also how her boobs seem fake.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO