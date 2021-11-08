Yiyun Li Reads “Hello, Goodbye”

This week’s story, “Hello, Goodbye,” is about two friends, Nina and Katie, who met in their freshman year at Berkeley and are still close thirty years later. Did you want to write a story about friendship?. I didn’t plan to write a story about friendship, but friendship must have been...
The cast and crew of NCIS are in mourning following the very sad news that the show's longtime staff member and audience liaison, Harriet Margulies, has tragically passed away at the age of 94. According to a CBS spokesperson, Harriet died on 30 October at her home in Northridge, California,...
You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
Robin Roberts lives with her partner Amber Laign in Connecticut during the weekends, but is based in New York during the week for work. The Good Morning America star has a beautiful apartment in the Upper West Side of the city, and shared a glimpse inside it on social media recently.
Adrienne Shelly was an actress, a director, a mother, a wife, and a friend, and her life was cut terribly, unthinkably, unjustly short on Nov. 1, 2006, when 19-year-old construction worker Diego Pillco broke into her apartment with intent to rob her and, upon being discovered by Shelly, fatally strangled her and then hung her in the bathroom in an attempt to make it appear that she’d committed suicide. Those are the gruesome details of Shelly’s death, and they’re not shied away from in Adrienne, a new documentary premiering on HBO on Dec. 1 following its debut at the DOC NYC festival on Nov. 14. Yet as directed by her husband, Andy Ostroy, this non-fiction remembrance is less about the horrors of Shelly’s final day than about the inspiring brightness of her life—and, also, the tremendous grief wrought by her untimely demise.
Petra Mayer, who famously served as NPR Culture's books editor, had died. She was only 46. NPR confirmed that the beloved editor passed away suddenly on Saturday at the Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland. NPR's senior vice president for news, Nancy Barnes, confirmed the saddening update in an email to staff.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has lost one of its most beloved correspondents: comedian Jaboukie Young-White. Young-White has been a part of The Daily Show since 2018, and has since found success on other TV shows, movies and elsewhere. According to a report by Deadline, Young-White has "quietly exited" The Daily Show, with no fanfare to send him off.
Sustained Investigation: “How do our minds construct the world around us?”. In my sustained investigation, I drew a person who’s putting up their paintings on the walls. And the other drawings and sketches are coming to life, because that shows imagination. To be honest, I didn’t really know what I...
Welcome to the newest edition of “The Anarchist Cookbook.” To commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of this seminal and controversial guide, we’ve updated its contents for a maturing readership of former and aging anarchists. If you were a bit of a punk in your youth but now are the same age as your parents were when they bought their second house, this edition is for you.
Our heroine, though caught in the middle of a well-conceived plot, makes a decision about which side she’s on — and which man she wants on her side. They’re stronger together than apart, and they’re going to need each other as they face off against both family and foe. EPISODES...
The New Yorker’s cartoon editor, Emma Allen, hosts the virtual première of “Drawing Life,” a short film by Nathan Fitch about the revered cartoonist George Booth. Visit newyorker.com/live for more information. Transcript. [George] If you can come along with the right cartoon. and quiet everything down by showing how silly...
Your story “Detective Dog” centers on a wealthy Hong Kong family who moved, to escape the violent protests of 2014, first to Vancouver and then to New York, where they construe many things differently than most Americans might. When the nine-year-old Robert joins the People of Color club at his school, for example, his mother, Betty, wants to tell him, “We are not people of color, Robert. We are rich.” What does she mean?
Today on Conversations Melissa Montana is joined by Global Leadership Summit Speaker, Author, and Social Entrepreneur Michelle Poler. Michelle is the founder of Hello Fears a social movement empowering others to step outside their comfort zone and face their fears.
It can lead to the practice of tolerance, the notion. Of the life just prior to the one at hand. It can prompt you to be more patient with a friend. To a husband too sluggish to go anywhere. And think how much easier it will be. To put up...
Do not beat yourself up about this. It’s totally O.K. that you snoozed your alarm and slept past 10 A.M. on a Tuesday. Not only is it O.K. but it’s probably for the best. I’m not a doctor, but I’ve been to one or two before, and if your body needed the sleep then it was a hundred per cent the healthy thing to do. You know, I think I read somewhere that some people just aren’t morning people? Like, biologically. Clearly, you’re just wired to stay up until 4 A.M. watching “Love Island” and then to sleep until lunch. Your ancestors were probably night hunters or whatever. Besides, you really think it would’ve been better if you showed up to the morning meeting on time? Please. You would have been so groggy that you wouldn’t have even been able to contribute. At least now you’re well rested and can tell your entire team about how Kendra stole Ken from Angela at the final fire-pit ceremony and what a heinous B. Kendra is and also how her boobs seem fake.
Edmund de Waal’s memoir, “The Hare with Amber Eyes,” has inspired an exhibition of the same name, at the Jewish Museum, opening Nov. 19. At the heart of both the book and the show is an exquisite group of Japanese netsuke—ivory carvings used as kimono ornaments—acquired, in the nineteenth century, by an ancestor of de Waal’s, the French art historian Charles Ephrussi. (Four are pictured above.) When the Nazis later looted the family’s art collection, the netsuke, hidden in a mattress, eluded their grasp.
Dating is so hard when you are an insufferable person with a bland personality. I finally listened to my body, and this is what it had to say. I will have kids in a few years, when I am successful and wealthy and my life is finally perfect. Compliments I...
