When you have equity in your home, you can tap into that and, if you’re strategic, use it as a way to build long-term wealth. There are a lot of ways you can capture equity to build wealth. For example, you can pay off higher-interest debt or make home improvements that ultimately increase the value of your house. You can start a business or you can even invest in the stock market where returns might be significantly more than the interest you pay on your loan.

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO