Houston, TX

Woman struck and killed after being ejected during a rollover crash on Beltway 8 (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

A woman lost her life after she was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash late Saturday on the Beltway near Humble.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before midnight on Beltway 8 East, close to Mesa Road. The preliminary investigation showed that a woman and a second person had been drinking at a bar in Midtown before the crash.

November 8, 2021

