Woman struck and killed after being ejected during a rollover crash on Beltway 8 (Houston, TX)
Nationwide Report
A woman lost her life after she was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash late Saturday on the Beltway near Humble.
As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before midnight on Beltway 8 East, close to Mesa Road. The preliminary investigation showed that a woman and a second person had been drinking at a bar in Midtown before the crash.
Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.
Woman struck and killed after being ejected during a rollover crash on Beltway 8
November 8, 2021
Comments / 5