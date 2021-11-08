Concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’

The death toll from a lethal crowd surge at a rap concert in Texas has risen to 10, a lawyer for the victims said Sunday, after a nine-year-old boy trampled during the event died of his injuries. Scores were injured attending a performance by hip-hop artist Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival on November 5 in Houston when concert-goers found themselves crushed against barriers, unable to move or breathe as the mass pressed toward the stage. Some fell and others tumbled on top of them, crushing the bodies beneath, with the density of the crowd closer to the stage making it hard to pick them up and evacuate them, attendees said. Among them was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who sustained severe injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors fought for his life.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO