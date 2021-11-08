CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’

Cover picture for the articleAs young as a high school freshman and from as far away as Washington state. Authorities on Monday released the identifies of the eight people who diedafter fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage. Harris County officials did...

The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Astroworld: 14-year-old victim identified after deadly ‘crowd surge’ kills eight at Travis Scott concert

A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into the deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday. Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began...
THEATER & DANCE
Bradford Era

Funeral of Texas concert victim held near Dallas

The funeral for Danish Baig, a Texas man who died at the Travis Scott concert, was held on Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. (Nov. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/60bc6462913d426b800c1062fdf85de7.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Victims Identified In Weekend Houston Concert Tragedy

(AP) — Authorities have released the names of the eight people who died at a Houston music festival over the weekend. The victims whose names were released Monday were between the ages of 14 and 27 and came from Texas, Illinois and Washington. Investigators are reviewing safety procedures and videos,...
HOUSTON, TX
ksl.com

Houston concert joins other deadly concerts including one in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The deadly concert in Houston over the weekend joined a list of other concerts over the years that ended in tragedy, including a similar incident in 1991 that killed three people in Salt Lake City. The Salt Palace isn't the same place it was 30 years...
UTAH STATE
Herald & Review

2 Illinoisans among victims of concert dead in Houston

CARBONDALE — There was an empty seat Monday in Bridget Lescelius's advertising copywriting class at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It was at a desk usually occupied by Jacob Jurinek. Instead, a grief counselor sat at the front of the room, helping the class mourning the 20-year-old junior journalism major following...
ILLINOIS STATE
KRON4 News

Astroworld crowd surge claims 9th victim

HOUSTON (AP) – A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the 9th person to die in a crowd surge after fans pushed toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott. Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter […]
HOUSTON, TX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Astroworld victims: First-time festival attendee, 9th-grader

A promising college student expected to graduate in the spring. A visitor from Washington state. And a high school freshman. With the family of a 22-year-old Texas A&M senior confirming her death Thursday, the number of people who died after the crowd surged during a Travis Scott performance at the Astroworld music festival has risen to nine. Hundreds more were injured.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Death toll in Texas concert tragedy rises to 10

The death toll from a lethal crowd surge at a rap concert in Texas has risen to 10, a lawyer for the victims said Sunday, after a nine-year-old boy trampled during the event died of his injuries. Scores were injured attending a performance by hip-hop artist Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival on November 5 in Houston when concert-goers found themselves crushed against barriers, unable to move or breathe as the mass pressed toward the stage. Some fell and others tumbled on top of them, crushing the bodies beneath, with the density of the crowd closer to the stage making it hard to pick them up and evacuate them, attendees said. Among them was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who sustained severe injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors fought for his life.
TEXAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy

HOUSTON (AP) — Calls for an independent investigation into whatled to 10 deaths at the Astroworld music festival went unheeded Monday, as Houston-area officials instead chose to direct a county administrator to conduct a review with other governmental entities. County Judge Lina Hidalgo — the top elected official in Harris...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Facebook
myarklamiss.com

Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death toll at 9

HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festivalin Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine. Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died Wednesday...
ACCIDENTS
Variety

9-Year-Old Boy Dies From Astroworld Injuries, Pushing Death Toll to 10

A 9-year-old Dallas boy who had been on life support after being injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival died Sunday. He became the tenth fatality from the melee that unfolded during Scott’s performance in Houston Nov. 5. “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” said Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of young Ezra Blount, in a statement Sunday night. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and...
ACCIDENTS

