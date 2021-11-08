CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pyramid Solutions Adds Strategic Technology Partnerships with Appian and Celonis to Expand Solutions for Clients

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Pyramid Solutions, a leader in intelligent automation solutions and products, has announced an official partnership with Appian and Celonis. The additional partnerships expand technology platform options to better serve clients across multiple markets. These additions complement current technology partnerships with IBM, Automation Anywhere and Box to create an intelligent automation...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Amobee and Catalina Partner on In-flight Optimization Initiative for CPG Brands; The Richards Group Benefits from Actionable Offline Sales Data Insights

Amobee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel and global leader in advertising technology, and Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and omni-channel media solutions, announced a strategic partnership to provide advertisers with real-time insights from UPC-level transaction data. Through this partnership, advertisers will now be able to leverage Amobee’s In-Flight...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CampTek Software Announces SOC 2 Type I Compliance

CampTek Software, a leading RPA SaaS Provider, announces successful completion of the audit to obtain the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I certification. The SOC 2 certification provides validation of CampTek Software’s security practices, as well as peace of mind for CampTek Software’s partners and customers. A SOC...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Globant Launches A $10 USD Million Venture Fund To Support Tech Startups Tackling The Misuse Of Technology In Society

Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced the launch of BeKindTech Fund, a new initiative from Globant Ventures that aims to tackle the negative societal effects created by the misuse or misapplication of technology. “We believe that tech is inherently good and improves...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Blackbaud and Campaign Monitor Release Powerful Email Marketing Solution for Social Good Organizations

Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, has teamed up with marketing technology company Campaign Monitor to integrate its email marketing solution with Blackbaud’s fundraising and donor management software solution, Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT. This integration creates an automated email marketing solution designed for the needs and goals of nonprofits and social good organizations.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appian#Customer Data#Insurance#Pyramid Discovery
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Confluence Technologies set to acquire Compliance Solutions Strategies

Confluence Technologies set to acquire Compliance Solutions Strategies. Confluence Technologies, the Pittsburgh-based technology solutions provider, is to acquire Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS), a global regtech company. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, CSS offers clients a global regtech platform, underpinned by its proprietary Regulatory Book of Record data...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BigBear.ai And Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership, Combining AI-powered Products With Next Generation Operating Platform

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cyber solutions, and Palantir Technologies Inc., a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments, today announced that they have entered into a commercial partnership under which BigBear.ai’s and Palantir’s products will be integrated to extend the operating system for the modern enterprise with data and AI that provide advice and other actionable insights for complex business decisions.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

How AI Will Enhance the Compliance Industry in the Future

Compliance, sometimes referred to as governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), is slowly but surely benefiting from artificial intelligence (AI). Organizations of all sizes are starting to deploy AI and automation technology to better manage compliance disclosures and ethics training. AI’s role in compliance will grow significantly in the next decade...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Envision Digital and SITA Join Forces to Develop Net Zero Technology and Help ecarbonize Airports

Envision Digital International Pte Ltd, a Singapore-headquartered global net zero partner and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, and SITA, the world’s leading IT provider for the air transport industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly build end-to-end net zero carbon solutions for airports worldwide. The...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
aithority.com

SEI Acquires Novus Partners to Broaden Capabilities for Large Institutional Investors

SEI announced the acquisition of Novus Partners (Novus), a global portfolio intelligence platform company, designed to expand SEI’s capabilities for both the institutional investor and investment management markets. “The financial services landscape is ever-evolving. Our markets continue to face an unprecedented pace of change, and we continuously seek opportunities to...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NICE Actimize Launches Dark Web Intelligence Solution for Proactive Fraud Prevention

The growing amount of information on the Dark Web presents a range of complex fraud schemes and typologies that are increasingly difficult for financial service organizations (FSOs) to detect and stop. To address this problem, NICE Actimize, a NICE business, announced its IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution. Deploying comprehensive, multi-language coverage of the Dark and Deep Web, malware networks, private messaging platforms, and underground fraudster infrastructure and communities, the solution helps FSOs resolve the pervasive challenges they face in detecting dynamic fraud and account takeover threats.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Industry Merger Creates Powerful New Digital Signage Leader

Creative Realities, Inc. and Reflect Systems, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement. Creative Realities, Inc. and Reflect Systems, Inc. (Reflect) announced that the companies have executed a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the combined company will operate under the Creative Realities, Inc. name and continue to be listed on NASDAQ as CREX.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

PNC Treasury Management Launches Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning-Enabled Cash Forecasting Application

PNC Treasury Management announced a new cash management application called, PINACLE Cash Forecasting, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to offer companies a glimpse into their financial future. The new application automates a tedious, error-prone task and seeks to provide treasurers with more time to actually use the cash forecast versus simply building it.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Fortem Technologies Announces Achievement of Stage 1 Certification under Aerospace Quality Standard AS9100D

Fortem Technologies, leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced its achievement of Stage 1 of AS9100D Aerospace Certification audit. Fortem Technologies, Inc. has established a Quality Management System demonstrating process maturity, leadership, and depth of documentation to include continuous improvement, as well as lessons...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Acxiom Partners With Adobe To Deliver Personalized Content-Based Customer Experiences

Acxiom Real Identity Integrates with Adobe Experience Platform to Bridge the Gap Between Martech and Adtech Ecosystems. Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, announced that Acxiom Real Identity will be seamlessly integrated with Adobe Experience Platform to enable digital personalization, ad delivery and identity resolution and management.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

TRM Labs, Eventus, Notabene Form Partnership to Deliver One-Stop Compliance Solution for Digital Asset Ecosystem

Three market leaders in the global digital asset regulatory and compliance space have formed a partnership to create a one-stop solution for firms across the digital asset ecosystem, solving for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), trade surveillance, as well as Travel Rule compliance for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). TRM Labs,...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

All-Inclusive NFT Marketplace Niftify Announces Initial Exchange Offering of $NIFT Tokens with Synapse Network

Niftify Limited LLC, the all-inclusive NFT platform, announced the initial exchange offering (IEO) of its $NIFT tokens with cross-chain investment ecosystem Synapse Network. Currently in beta launch, the Niftify platform allows people to mint, buy, sell and swap NFTs. Within the Niftify ecosystem, NIFT tokens are native utility tokens for...
MARKETS
aithority.com

ON24 Joins HubSpot App Marketplace to Provide Greater Visibility into Prospect and Customer Engagement

ON24 announced it has been listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace with the integration of the ON24 Platform with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies. Together, key event, attendee, and first-person engagement data flow from ON24 to HubSpot CRM to give sales and marketing teams a more complete view of prospect and customer-facing activities across digital and in-person channels so they can drive deeper, personalized interactions.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Virtuoso Lands $13 Million Series a to Further Develop Codeless, AI-Powered Test Automation Platform

Virtuoso, the company leading the quality-first revolution with its game-changing AI-powered testing automation platform, has announced a $13.3 million Series A round led by Paladin Capital and joined by Mubadala Capital and existing investors Crane Venture Partners, Forward Partners and Downing Ventures. Virtuoso’s mission is to reimagine software testing. Their...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy