Pyramid Solutions Adds Strategic Technology Partnerships with Appian and Celonis to Expand Solutions for Clients

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cyber solutions, and Palantir Technologies Inc., a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments, today announced that they have entered into a commercial partnership under which BigBear.ai’s and Palantir’s products will be integrated to extend the operating system for the modern enterprise with data and AI that provide advice and other actionable insights for complex business decisions.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO