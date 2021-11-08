Experian CaaS Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. announces Viettel-CHT Co.,Ltd the currently largest DC and Cloud computing service provider in Vietnam, has signed a contract with Chunghwa Telecom as its public cloud service partner to facilitate the public cloud services and cloud based applications in Vietnam. Both parties had agreed upon a tighter partnership, working together on assisting local businesses implementing digital solutions like IoT, AI, Big Data, Cyber Security, Cloud-Network Convergence as well as other advanced technologies in an attempt to pick up the pace of the already occurred digital transformation on Vietnam market, that the collaborations in smart manufacturing, smart healthcare and FinTech have been specifically laid out to move forward. Chunghwa Telecom is expected to be of the best assisting partner for Viettel-CHT Co.,Ltd in the coming years.

