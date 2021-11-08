CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experian CaaS Now Available in AWS Marketplace

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, Experian’s Categorisation as a Service (CaaS) will be available in AWS Marketplace, allowing UK organisations to gain a better understanding of their customers’ financial transaction data in real-time. CaaS identifies patterns and signals in a customer’s financial behaviour. It creates value by giving organisations a...

aithority.com

