Tivian Acquires GuideSpark To Revolutionize The Employee Experience With The First Intelligent Experience Management Platform For HR

The e-commerce industry has quickly responded to the “in-the-moment” shopping behavior trends by analyzing customer intent. Today, online shopping interactions occur within a span of few minutes, and a majority of the e-commerce platforms that use Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning (AI & ML) technologies in some form or the other, are invariably perceived in the industry to be leaders in retail tech space. Lily AI is one such AI-enabler for the e-commerce industry that provides an advanced customer intent platform.

RETAIL ・ 23 HOURS AGO