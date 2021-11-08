CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC YouTube star Mr. Beast holds event to give away 10,000 free turkeys

By Claire Molle
 7 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Internet star Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast, gave out 10,000 turkeys and 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes on Sunday in Greenville in an effort to make sure no one goes hungry over the holidays.

It all happened at the Pitt County Fairgrounds where thousands of cars lined up, and dozens of volunteers came to help out.

Donielle Gramby, president of the East Carolina University chapter of the NAACP, was among the volunteers. She said she loves getting out and getting involved with the community in Greenville.

“This is such a huge line, there are so many resources, so that definitely means a bunch of people in the community are being reached out to and being helped,” said Gramby.

Even with such a long line, people still kept a smile on their faces.

“I just seen it online, everyone was talking about it, so I was like ‘Ya, I gotta go out there and get me one too,” one excited participant said.

Attendee Tracy Hagan said it raised his spirits to see so many people participating in the event.

“I don’t see a sad person in this crowd, everybody seems very thankful, and it’s Thanksgiving you know,” said Hagan.

Organizers told 9OYS that Mr. Beast will be posting a YouTube video on the event for fans to look forward to seeing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

