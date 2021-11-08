CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Creatio Partners with Whale Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Telcos

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code, announced its strategic partnership with Whale Cloud (formerly ZTEsoft), a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, to accelerate digital transformation for telco organizations worldwide by offering customers with superior...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Lily AI Announces ML-based Customer Intent Platform for the E-commerce Industry

The e-commerce industry has quickly responded to the “in-the-moment” shopping behavior trends by analyzing customer intent. Today, online shopping interactions occur within a span of few minutes, and a majority of the e-commerce platforms that use Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning (AI & ML) technologies in some form or the other, are invariably perceived in the industry to be leaders in retail tech space. Lily AI is one such AI-enabler for the e-commerce industry that provides an advanced customer intent platform.
RETAIL
aithority.com

AudioCodes Acquires Callverso, a provider of Conversational AI solutions for Contact Centers

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, announced that it has acquired Callverso, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions and NLU technology for contact centers. Callverso’s virtual agent solution (VICA) is successfully deployed in major healthcare, utility and other service...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NICE Actimize Launches Dark Web Intelligence Solution for Proactive Fraud Prevention

The growing amount of information on the Dark Web presents a range of complex fraud schemes and typologies that are increasingly difficult for financial service organizations (FSOs) to detect and stop. To address this problem, NICE Actimize, a NICE business, announced its IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution. Deploying comprehensive, multi-language coverage of the Dark and Deep Web, malware networks, private messaging platforms, and underground fraudster infrastructure and communities, the solution helps FSOs resolve the pervasive challenges they face in detecting dynamic fraud and account takeover threats.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Envision Digital and SITA Join Forces to Develop Net Zero Technology and Help ecarbonize Airports

Envision Digital International Pte Ltd, a Singapore-headquartered global net zero partner and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, and SITA, the world’s leading IT provider for the air transport industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly build end-to-end net zero carbon solutions for airports worldwide. The...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Telcos#Digital Economy#Creatio Partners#Whale Cloud#Crm#Chinese#Ai#Telecom#Global Channels
aithority.com

Filfox Releases Multi-Chain Noncustodial Crypto Storage Tool

Filfox has introduced Fox Wallet, a multi-platform protocol-agnostic cryptocurrency wallet to the Filecoin (FIL) community. Fox Wallet serves as a better choice for the entrance to the web3.0 world. On the basis of supporting multiple seed words, blockchains, currencies, and accounts, the wallet provides convenient management and collaboration tools for Fil ecological users, which aims to allow users to obtain both professional and secure digital asset services and have both smooth and comfortable experiences in the web 3.0 era.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

LookinLA Amplifies B2B Marketing With Terminus Partnership

Companies struggling with marketing outcomes can stop throwing spaghetti at the wall, and random targets, by deploying more effective marketing backed by the strategic, data-driven and highly-specified approach of account-based marketing (ABM). ABM narrows marketing to individuals most likely to convert by finely-tuning targeting on better-identified customers. As a result conversion and revenues skyrocket.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

PNC Treasury Management Launches Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning-Enabled Cash Forecasting Application

PNC Treasury Management announced a new cash management application called, PINACLE Cash Forecasting, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to offer companies a glimpse into their financial future. The new application automates a tedious, error-prone task and seeks to provide treasurers with more time to actually use the cash forecast versus simply building it.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Industry Merger Creates Powerful New Digital Signage Leader

Creative Realities, Inc. and Reflect Systems, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement. Creative Realities, Inc. and Reflect Systems, Inc. (Reflect) announced that the companies have executed a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the combined company will operate under the Creative Realities, Inc. name and continue to be listed on NASDAQ as CREX.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
aithority.com

BigBear.ai And Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership, Combining AI-powered Products With Next Generation Operating Platform

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cyber solutions, and Palantir Technologies Inc., a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments, today announced that they have entered into a commercial partnership under which BigBear.ai’s and Palantir’s products will be integrated to extend the operating system for the modern enterprise with data and AI that provide advice and other actionable insights for complex business decisions.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Globant Launches A $10 USD Million Venture Fund To Support Tech Startups Tackling The Misuse Of Technology In Society

Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced the launch of BeKindTech Fund, a new initiative from Globant Ventures that aims to tackle the negative societal effects created by the misuse or misapplication of technology. “We believe that tech is inherently good and improves...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Zenna Consulting Group Signs Strategic Partnership With LocalFactor To Create An Integrated Organic And Paid Growth Solution

Zenna Consulting Group, Inc. (ZCG) a leading global organic growth consultancy serving both the B2B and B2C sector in strategic search-based growth and audience development is announcing the start of a strategic partnership with LocalFactor, a hyper-growth performance adtech startup that serves brands across CTV, DOOH, Audio, OLV, Display, Native, Search, and Social to drive brand building and performance.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Acxiom Partners With Adobe To Deliver Personalized Content-Based Customer Experiences

Acxiom Real Identity Integrates with Adobe Experience Platform to Bridge the Gap Between Martech and Adtech Ecosystems. Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, announced that Acxiom Real Identity will be seamlessly integrated with Adobe Experience Platform to enable digital personalization, ad delivery and identity resolution and management.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

‘Korean Digital New Deal’ Innovates National Defense

The Born2Global Centre released an article that highlights the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT)’s Korean Digital New Deal. As part of the Korean government MSIT, Born2Global Centre has played a crucial role by connecting Korean startups with various opportunities worldwide. The Korean government strives to bring the benefits...
POLITICS
aithority.com

A third Of CMOs Don’t Trust Their Marketing Data According To Adverity Research

Only 40% feel their audience building and targeting capability is strong. 54% of C-suite respondents recognise manual data wrangling as a significant challenge. 38% cite measuring ROI on marketing spend as an issue. Over one-third of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) don’t trust their marketing data according to the latest research...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Is AI the Answer to Determine the Price of NFTs? TrustNFT says yes.

NFT – three letters that have been spinning the world of crypto, art, and finance. Only in the first half of 2021 NFT sales volume surges to $2.5 billion. From cartoons of ape or Twitter tweet, to the digitized art masterpieces, NFTs undoubtedly became not only part of the internet culture but also has the potential to become a financial instrument.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

MNT-Halan’s Neuron Drives Massive Scalability for Egypt’s Leading Fintech

MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading fintech ecosystem, has announced the successful roll out of Neuron, the proprietary core banking software it developed and launched earlier this year. This distributed system enables the frictionless handling of millions of customers and multiple currencies. It also guarantees maximum uptime that ensures availability while maintaining maximum control of customer data. Critically, it integrates all business functions through machine learning and AI to increase productivity, minimize risk of default and credit exposure, and enhance renewal rate.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Amobee And Smartclip Announce TechAlliance, Europe’s First Broadcaster-Centric, Cross-Screen Advertising Platform

Landmark Collaboration Will Unify Inventory, Data Privacy, and Addressable TV Identity Strategies for Brands and Broadcasters. Amobee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel and global leader in advertising technology, and smartclip, RTL Group’s leading European provider for ad-tech solutions, together announced their agreement to form TechAlliance, the European industry’s first end-to-end, broadcaster-centric, cross-screen advertising platform. This platform will provide advertisers with exclusive programmatic access to the linear ad break, including digital ads on linear TV inventories, as well as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), privacy-compliant audience and content viewership data across the region.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy