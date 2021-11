IMerit Self Serve API aims to provide software engineers with a faster, more secure way to integrate with iMerit’s services. iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company, announced the launch of its new customer-facing product, iMerit Self Serve API. The new offering represents the fastest way for engineers to integrate iMerit into their data pipelines. This is the first step the company is taking in order to automate and streamline data submissions to increase productivity amongst its core end-users.

