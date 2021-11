The release date of Arcane, the new animated series which takes place in the universe of the Riot Games’ worldwide phenomenon League of Legends, is getting ever closer and its fans cannot wait to be able to dive right into its world and check out the origin of two of League of Legend’s most beloved champions. But when will the series premiere? Yell, to answer that and more we will now tell you when, where, and how to watch Netflix’s upcoming animated series.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO