Tigers volleyball drops five-set heartbreaker in championship game

NASHVILLE - The Cougars closed out their longest conference road trip of the season in style on Saturday afternoon, claiming a 3-2 win over the Tennessee State Tigers (26-24, 25-20, 15-25, 22-25, 15-9). The Cougars started off in commanding fashion, holding the Tigers to a match-low hitting percentage of .026 in the opening set and helping the Red & White claim a 26-24 first frame win. SIUE carried its momentum into the second set, hitting at an outstanding .438 clip en route to the Cougars' largest margin of victory of the match in a 25-20 win. The Tigers would not go down without a fight, demonstrating the strong attacking and defensive efforts to win the third and fourth sets and push the match to a decisive fifth set. The Cougars, who had last won a five-set match in their 3-2 non-conference win against Eastern Kentucky, were determined to snap their losing streak - and that's exactly what they did, pulling away from TSU late and claiming a 15-9 fifth set win.
