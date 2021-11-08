Tigers volleyball drops five-set heartbreaker in championship game

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Whitman College women's volleyball team came just a hair shy of arguably the biggest upset of the Northwest Conference women's volleyball season. Nicole Kelly delivered 16 kills, Sophia Domintz posted a match-high six blocks but it wasn't enough against the league's top and only unbeaten team as the Blues fell in five sets to Whitworth in an epic battle on Wednesday night at the Sherwood Center. Set scores were 24-26, 25-21, 15-25, 25-17, 18-16. Tate Cadang handed out a match-high 44 assists for the Blues (6-18, 4-11 NWC) who were unable to capitalize on three match points in a thrilling fifth set. Christina Boxberger, who shined with 15 kills and three blocks, got in on one of them with Dominitz to give the Blues a 4-1 lead in the deciding frame. The Bucs rebounded nicely and took a 9-7 lead on the strength of two kills each from Jaye Hodge and Kaity Barr. The teams traded points before an Emma Anderson service ace gave Whitman its first match point at 14-13. Cassidy Franklin staved off the first of three match points as Whitworth rallied to capture the win.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO