The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates have landed in the Linux 5.16 kernel and with this comes sensor support for some additional ASRock and ASUS motherboards. Another ASRock ID (0xe1b) was added to the NCT6683D sensor chip driver. There was already an ASRock ID present in the driver but this additional ID is used by some of their motherboards. One of the motherboards specifically called out with this patch was the ASRock Z370M Pro4, but likely numerous other ASRock motherboards as well will now have working sensor coverage.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO