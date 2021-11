In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights finally get a deal done to acquire Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres, but what other teams were in the conversation, and how close were those potential deals with different teams? In other news, the Montreal Canadiens are noting that Jonathan Drouin is not 100% healthy and will be out of the lineup. Finally, what’s going on with Dylan Larkin in Detroit?

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO