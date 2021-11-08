Spider-Man: No Way Home fans spot Easter egg ‘teasing return of Avengers villain’ in new poster

Fans think they have spotted a huge Easter egg in the latest poster for the forthcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man : No Way Home .

The film, due out in December, will see Peter Parker ( Tom Holland ) fight foes from across the multiverse , including villains from past Spider-Man films.

A trailer released earlier this year gave fans the first look at Alfred Molina ’s return as Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in Spider-Man 2 back in 2004.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin also made a vocal appearance, and can be seen in the background of the new poster.

However, many fans also believed they had spotted another reference in the corner of the poster, to a character which has yet not been confirmed to appear in the film.

According to the theory, the pattern of lights in the bottom right hand corner of the poster are designed to resemble Ultron, the villainous AI robot from 2015’s Avengers : Age of Ultron .

“All I can think about is Ultron in the bottom-right,” wrote one fan. “That seems VERY intentional. How can it be an accident even? o.O”

“Is that ultron in the bottom right?” asked someone else.

“It definitely looks like ultron’s face feature,” wrote another person, alongside a “face with monocle” emoji .

The official Spider-Man Twitter account seemingly added fuel to the fire, Tweeting in response to the image: “Go ahead, zoom in on those details.”

However, others were unconvinced of the spot, with one person writing: “Naaaa I’m sure it’s not Ultron.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in cinemas on 17 December 2021.