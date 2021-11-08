CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Winehouse dress worn for final stage performance sells for £180,000 at auction

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjXXf_0cpu9OJ800

The dress worn by Amy Winehouse for her final stage performance has sold at auction for £180,000, 16 times more than the original estimate.

The halter-neck mini dress, which was designed by stylist Naomi Parry, features neon green and black stripes.

Winehouse wore it to perform in Belgrade in June 2011, which was a month before her death at the age of 27.

The dress is just one of the many items that has gone on sale at Julien’s Auctions, which has raised more than £3m as a result of selling clothing, notes and accessories that belonged to Winehouse.

Other items that were included in the auction were a gold flame dress from Dolce & Gabbana that Winehouse wore on stage; it sold for £111,000, and a Temperley London jumpsuit worn by the singer for a performance marking Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday, which sold for £90,000.

Additionally, a pair of peep toe high heels from Christian Louboutin sold for £28,000 and a Moschino handbag that Winehouse took to the Brit Awards in 2007, when she won best British female solo artist, was sold for £152,000.

Also on offer was a black Tina Kalivas slender fitting skirt with orange dots in a geometric pattern worn by the singer at the 50th annual GRAMMY Awards in 2008, where she won five awards.

A portion of the proceeds benefit The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established by the singer’s parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, to support young people who are battling with addiction.

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Amy Winehouse’s Prized Possessions Fetch Millions at Auction

Over 800 items that once belonged to late singer Amy Winehouse fetched millions at auction this weekend, including a dress worn during her final stage performance, BBC reported. The mini-halter dress Winehouse wore in Belgrade a month before she passed in 2011 sold for 16 times its original estimate, BBC...
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Amy Winehouse's Last Concert Dress Sells For $243,200

The dress singer Amy Winehouse wore for her final performance sold Sunday for $243,200, 16 times its estimated value, as part of a trove of memorabilia from the late diva's life auctioned in California. Winehouse wore the green and black bamboo print dress at a concert in Belgrade in 2011.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

The last concert dress Amy Winehouse wore has sold for a staggering amount

The dress that Amy Winehouse wore for her last concert in 2011 has been sold at auction for 16 times its estimated value. The green and black dress has gone for $243,200 [approximately $323,000 AUD] at Julien’s Auction in Beverly Hills, with proceeds going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which assists young people who are battling addiction.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wfav951.com

Quickies: Lance Bass & Amy Winehouse!

LANCE BASS IS RELATED TO BRITNEY SPEARS?: Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass has learned that he's reportedly a distance relative of Britney Spears. During an appearance on the latest episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & a Leaf, he said, “Look, I wanted to be related to the queen of England but now I’m related to the Queen of Pop.” The show says that Britney is Lance's sixth cousin once removed. He continued, “That is so crazy, though, because I feel like she’s my little sister. And this whole time she’s been my little cousin.” Lance later added, “This means so much to me. She is like family to me. So, the fact that we are blood-related is amazing.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Nelson Mandela
nwahomepage.com

Amy Winehouse Tribute Show Takes You “Back to Black”

Amy Winehouse was known for her deep, expressive contralto vocals, and her eclectic mix of musical genres, including soul, rhythm and blues and jazz. The musical group Jenna and the Soul Shakers are paying tribute to Winehouse on Sunday, November 14. Watch as Jenna Lyn Melnicki and Tony Alvarez join Good Day NWA with details on their tribute!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
udiscovermusic.com

Five Things You Didn’t Know About Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse was the kind of innately gifted chanteuse who could sing the words from a computer manual and make them touch your soul. Once heard, her voice with its bittersweet timbre and jazz-inflected phrasing, could never be mistaken for anyone else. London-born Winehouse only made two albums – 2003’s...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kit Harington: “The spirit of Camden died when Amy Winehouse died”

Kit Harington has discussed the current state of Camden in London, believing “the spirit of the place died” following the death of Amy Winehouse. The singer, who was born in London and resided in Camden when she died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, was mentioned by Harington while discussing filming in the location for Marvel’s Eternals.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Dress#Alcohol Poisoning#Julien S Auctions#Dolce Gabbana#Temperley London#British
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Turns Heads in a $22K Tentacle Coat at Bottega Veneta’s Detroit Show

Mary J. Blige seldom goes unnoticed when she makes an appearance, and last night at the Bottega Veneta show in Detroit was no different. The 50-year-old hitmaker was snapped on the front row in a bold outfit from the Italian luxury fashion house. Rapper ‘Lil Kim was also spotted in an eye-catching look at the event. With her blond hair in an elegant updo, the “Be Without You” singer herself wore a lacy black turtleneck top with shiny, skintight black leather pants featuring zipper details and black leather boots with a rounded square toe. The style, dubbed the “Storm,” is made of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Two Tiaras Worn by Empress Joséphine Bonaparte Could Fetch $675,000 at Auction Next Month

Two lavish tiaras believed to have belonged to Napoléon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine, are going up for sale. The bejeweled diadems are parts of jewelry sets that will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s next month in London. Having spent the last century and a half in private hands, the pair are expected to sell for as much as $675,000 combined. When Bonaparte declared himself emperor of France in 1804, he didn’t just start a political revolution, but a cultural one as well. He and his wife sought to immediately establish themselves as fashion icons. In addition to looking regal, they also wanted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

334K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy