Cavs: One stud and one dud from their win over the Knicks

Cavs rookie big man Evan Mobley had a monster game in his Madison Square Garden debut, tearing up the Knicks in unprecedented fashion. If there’s a bright side to a 17-point loss against a team most NBA consumers aren’t completely sold on as of yet, it’s that most NBA teams aren’t constructed like the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most teams—like, 30 or 31 of them—can’t field two seven-footers on any given night and have them contribute effectively, if not 100% equally. Exactly zero teams can field three of them. And though the Cavs were down one of their triplet towers in last night’s 126-109 win over the Knicks, with Lauri Markkanen remaining in health and safety protocols, it was the duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen that exploited the Knicks’ primary defensive issue to a T. Perhaps the Cavs have done New York a favor; perhaps they’ve keyed the rest of the league on how they can stop the otherwise red-hot Knicks from continuous success.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO