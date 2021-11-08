CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs: One stud and one dud from their win over the Knicks

By Write For Us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho would have thought that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be 7-4 to start the season. Everything is going the team’s way so far. Players are making the necessary jumps in their play, new additions are showing their worth and most importantly, the young core is living up to the...

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
Live Thread: Cavs @ Knicks

The Cavs are in the Big Apple tonight, taking on the New York Knicks at the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden. The Cavs come into the contest with a three game winning streak and a winning record, while the Knicks fight for Eastern Conference supremacy. The Cavs will have their hands full trying to make it four in a row.
Cavs 126, Knicks 109

NEW YORK (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 to help the Cavaliers outlast the New York Knicks 126-109 on Sunday night. Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4. Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16. Rubio’s previous career...
Knicks Look to Build Off Big Win With Cavs Matchup

The Knicks return home after a momentum-building win over the Bucks to face a COVID-hobbled, surprisingly decent Cavs team. After an epic comeback win at Milwaukee on Friday night, the New York Knicks (6-3) are looking to turn the page and prep for the first game of their first back-to-back of the 2021–22 season.
The Cavs Exploited the One Thing the Knicks Aren’t Prepared to Stop

Cavs rookie big man Evan Mobley had a monster game in his Madison Square Garden debut, tearing up the Knicks in unprecedented fashion. If there’s a bright side to a 17-point loss against a team most NBA consumers aren’t completely sold on as of yet, it’s that most NBA teams aren’t constructed like the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most teams—like, 30 or 31 of them—can’t field two seven-footers on any given night and have them contribute effectively, if not 100% equally. Exactly zero teams can field three of them. And though the Cavs were down one of their triplet towers in last night’s 126-109 win over the Knicks, with Lauri Markkanen remaining in health and safety protocols, it was the duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen that exploited the Knicks’ primary defensive issue to a T. Perhaps the Cavs have done New York a favor; perhaps they’ve keyed the rest of the league on how they can stop the otherwise red-hot Knicks from continuous success.
Cavs guard Collin Sexton suffers torn left meniscus in team’s win over Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton left Sunday night’s road game at New York in the second quarter with a left knee injury and did not return to action. Further examination of the injury and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a meniscus tear. Sexton will undergo additional evaluation after which time his status will be updated. The young guard was averaging a career-low 16.0 points along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists prior to the injury.
Cavs: 1 stud, 1 dud from painfully close loss to the Wizards

Other than MAC football during the week, there’s not a lot to look forward to Monday-Friday in the sporting world. With that being said, Cleveland Cavaliers fans were treated to an incredible game last night versus the Wizards. Before the game the Wizards entered the arena with a 7-3 record, while the Cavs were a half-game behind them with a record of 7-4. Even though the outcome of the game was not the one Cavs fans hoped for, it was an incredible game.
Cavs Top 3: Ricky Rubio goes off in Madison Square Garden to get win over Knicks

The Cavs defeated the Knicks behind Ricky Rubio’s career day. The Cavs are rolling right along and are now sitting at 7-4 after 11 games. It isn’t just seven wins against the worst in the East either, they’ve defeated the Clippers, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Knicks, and Hornets in recent games. All of whom are either currently in the playoff race or are expected to be in it. So props to them. A big reason for that success is Ricky Rubio.
Cavs fans College Basketball Viewing Guide: Week One

Ah it feels like only yesterday that the college football season started with Nebraska finding a way to lose once again. Then we progressed into the NFL season, where the Cleveland Browns have been less than impressive. After a couple weeks of straight football, we finally got to dive head first into the NBA season. However, while others are keeping their eyes on the court, I have one eye watching college basketball, with the Cleveland Cavaliers future in mind.
Hornets 104, Knicks 96: “This one is on Thibs”

The Charlotte Hornets sizzled to start the season 5-2, but fizzled and lost five straight. They brought a 6-7 record into Friday’s game against the Knicks. On Wednesday, New York lost an ugly one to the Bucks. With a record of 2-4 at home and 5-1 away, the Bockers must have been relieved to be on the road again, against a beatable team.
Knicks' bench bails out yet another dud from starters

NEW YORK — Monday followed a familiar Knicks pattern: The starters stunk; the bench picked up the slack. It’s not a sustainable model for success, but still good enough to beat the Pacers, 92-84, snapping a four-game home losing streak at MSG behind defense. Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley combined...
