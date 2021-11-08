CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA All-Star Predictions Week 3: Lots of interesting faces

By Jack Simone
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most NBA stars, being named an NBA All-Star is a dream come true. There are only so many players who can be named to the game each year, so it really is quite an honor. Each conference only names five starters (two guards, three frontcourt players) and seven reserves (two...

hoopshabit.com

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#2022 Nba All Star Game#Abc
Yardbarker

Report: Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams will fight on Dec. 18 Paul/Fury undercard bout

The Jake Paul/Tommy Fury pay-per-view fight set for Dec. 18 in Tampa, Fla., will feature a bit of NBA flavor, and possibly a touch of NFL as well, in an undercard bout. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, former three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams is scheduled to compete in a fight leading up to the Paul/Fury battle and his opponent could be a familiar face with NFL fans.
TAMPA, FL
92.9 THE LAKE

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis rips Suns owner Robert Sarver amid allegations

One former NBA All-Star is reacting strongly to the recent allegations against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. TMZ Sports caught up with retired guard Baron Davis this weekend. When asked about Sarver, Davis did not hold back. “Are you surprised?” replied Davis. “Look at that motherf—er, man. He ain’t worth...
NBA
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA
rolling out

Adele describes relationship with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul

Despite selling a gazillion records and being worth more than some small countries, British-born singer Adele intimates to Rolling Stone that she often feels like a schoolgirl when she’s around boyfriend Rich Paul. In fact, the divorced mom labels this relationship with Paul as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest”...
CELEBRITIES
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Expected to Be on Ballot for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Kyrie Irving's only appearance of the 2021-22 season may be at the All-Star Game. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported the Brooklyn Nets point guard is expected to be on the All-Star Game ballot despite not playing a single game all season. Since all players on every roster are included on the ballot and Irving is technically on Brooklyn's roster even though the team decided not to have him play, fans will apparently have the chance to vote for him.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Two Tyreses are better than one

There are two players in the NBA right now with the first name Tyrese. The duo were both drafted in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, are both in their second professional season, and are both starters for their respective teams, but other than that, the duo don’t have a whole lot in common.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brian Windhorst Says Pelicans Fans Must Feel 'Sick To Their Stomach'

On paper, the New Orleans Pelicans have a lot to be excited about, They've got two young stars in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and a renowned front-office tactician in David Griffin who is running the show from behind the scenes. Sadly, this season has been anything but high-flying for...
NBA
FanSided

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

183K+
Followers
373K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy