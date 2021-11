Andy Ruiz Jr says he hopes he didn’t “destroy” Anthony Joshua’s career by beating the Briton in their world heavyweight title fight two years ago.Ruiz stunned the world when he beat Joshua, having been drafting in to the fight only a few weeks earlier. Ruiz lost their rematch, after which he admitted he failed to adequately prepare for the bout, but inflicting Joshua’s first defeat was enough to bring down his air of invincibility.Ruiz is now on the comeback trail having beaten American Chris Arreola by unanimous decision in May, and hopes for a trilogy bout with Joshua one day,...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO