Peter Andre is a doting father to four children, and on Saturday he left fans wondering whether he'd shared a photo of his eldest son Junior instead of himself. The father-of-four shared a selfie on his social media channels in which he wore a black top with red lining and a red cap. In his caption, he joked: "Saturday, sorry for the dirt on my cap," but it seems that many fans were more distracted by his youthfulness in the snap rather than any dirt that may have been on his clothes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO