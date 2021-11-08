FDA former commissioner: Safe for partially vaccinated kids to be around family during holidays this year

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, says it is safe for partially vaccinated kids to be around family this year during the holidays.

"Children who are partially vaccinated have some immunity and they're going to be more protective in that environment,” says Gottlieb. “But I think using testing smartly in those settings can help detect that in that setting."

Gottlieb also says he thinks we are close to the end of the pandemic where the virus affects everyone. Instead, we're getting closer to a stage where the virus affects certain age groups more often.