A retail analyst browsing a Home Depot store said a manager 'accosted' him to ask if he'd like to work there, a report says

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFhMO_0cpu86XW00
Retailers are scrambling to hire workers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • A retail analyst told the NYT he was "accosted" by a Home Depot manager while browsing the store's jobs board.
  • Scott Mushkin told the newspaper that "basically every job in that store" was open.
  • Retailers are scrambling to hire workers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Comments / 55

TheDivineMsM
7d ago

Accosted? He aggressively offered you a job? Odd choice of words… portraying a job offer of any kind in such a negative connotation.

Reply(2)
28
ZOMBIEDAWG
7d ago

Doesn't matter what store I'm in, people always ask me for help. Been happening for a long time.. I usually help them anyway. Some never realize I don't even work there.

Reply(4)
22
Nostromo
7d ago

Your little girls are too sensitive can't.. even.. ask you a question now.. without bursting into tears or running to a lawyer or the news..

Reply(13)
15
