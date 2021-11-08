CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

250 Google temps got told their $200 weekly bonuses were being cut. The union fought back — and the bonus program was reinstated 2 days later, a report says

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcnSX_0cpu85en00
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai. Justin Sullivan /Getty Images
  • Google temps at a data centre had a $200 weekly bonus cut last month, The New York Times reports.
  • Hundreds of workers pushed back via a Google workers' union, per The Times.
  • The workers had their bonuses reinstated two days later, the report said.

Google temps working at a data center in Iowa fought against a bonus cut and won, The New York Times reports.

The temps were working as contractors for Google via a firm called Modis. The Times reported that the roughly 250 workers were promised a $200 weekly bonus in August for every full week they worked until the end of the year.

But staff stopped receiving these bonuses in October, despite working the full 40-hour weeks needed to qualify, according to the report. Modis sent an email to employees saying that the bonuses had raised a red flag for managers at Google and that the program was being put on hold, The Times reported.

On October 27, Modis told staff the program had been terminated, and that they would not receive back pay, per the report.

The Times reported the Alphabet Workers Union — which was first formed in January of this year — organized a push back. Per The Times, workers sent management more than 100 messages about the bonus cut, and 130 workers organized a video call to discuss further action, including drafting a letter and even potentially stopping work.

On Friday, October 29, Modis announced the program would restart, per The Times. Workers would receive back pay and the scheme would last until December 19, a Modis manager said, per The Times.

It's not entirely clear whether the union effort caused the u-turn. In a statement to The New York Times, Google said a "billing error and miscommunication" had stopped the bonus scheme. Modis did not respond when contacted by The Times for comment.

Google and Modis did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment.

"The union definitely strengthened people's resolve to standing up for the fight," Ned McNally, a union member and data center technician at the facility, told The Times.

In a statement on Twitter, the Alphabet workers union said it wasn't just Modis at fault. "@Google's two-tiered employment system is designed to exploit workers," it said.

Google has come under fire before over how it treats its so-called "shadow workforce" of contractors, which is reportedly larger than its salaried employee workforce.

The Times and The Guardian reported in September the tech giant had illegally underpaid thousands of temporary workers, and that in one instance a Google manager had suggested firing seven contract workers rather than give them benefits.

Comments / 1

Related
Stamford Advocate

COVID bonuses, raises: Stamford city, union reach accord on contract

STAMFORD — An updated agreement for a union representing more than 300 full-time municipal employees that includes retroactive pay raises has cleared city boards. The full Board of Representatives voted on the pact between the city and United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers of America-UAW Local 2377 during a meeting Wednesday. The Board of Finance approved it last month.
STAMFORD, CT
CBS San Francisco

California AG Bonta: Amazon Concealed COVID-19 Case Info From Workers, Will Pay $500,000 Judgement

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced a stipulated judgment requiring Amazon to end harmful labor practices that concealed COVID-19 case numbers from workers and pay $500,000. The judgement will also require the company to provide key information on workplace protections in accordance with California’s “right-to-know” law, Assembly Bill 685 (AB 685) authored by Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September. The first-of-its-kind judgment requires Amazon to stop concealing COVID-19 case numbers from workers in addition to providing existing workplace protections information. The complaint asserted that Amazon failed to adequately...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
SpaceNews.com

Space Force satellite jammers shut down enemy communications, temporarily

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials and analysts have warned that China and Russia are building an arsenal of weapons designed to interfere with space-based capabilities of the United States. The United States meanwhile is building its own capabilities to counter enemies’ space assets. Most of those systems are classified but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#The Times
Business Insider

Some employers are considering denying life insurance death benefits for unvaccinated employees who die from COVID

Some employers are considering denying life insurance death benefits to unvaccinated employees. For now, this impacts group accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) insurance. AD&D is not traditional life insurance and only covers certain deaths. It's important to have individual life insurance. See Insider's guide to the best life insurance companies.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
ARTnews

Singapore KAWS Show Halted by Legal Battle, MFA Boston Union Plans One-Day Strike, and More: Morning Links for November 15, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines ART AND THE LAW. As the M+ museum in Hong Kong greeted its first visitors over the past few days (ARTnews has a report), and faced questions about its curatorial independence amid Beijing’s crackdown on speech, there were developments in two other stories involving China and art. First, the Danish artist Jens Galschioet has asked for safe passage to deinstall from the grounds of the University of Hong Kong a towering sculpture he made that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, the Associated Press reports. The school has called for the removal of the 26-foot-tall piece, which is called Pillar of...
WORLD
Business Insider

The 10 best new books to read in November, according to Amazon's editors

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. As November sets in, Amazon's book editors cherry-picked the best newly released books — just in time for relaxed holiday afternoons spent sinking into the living room couch. Below, you'll find 10 newly released books worth reading. Tales...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Business Insider

Business Insider

290K+
Followers
20K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy