Aaron Rodgers won't be on the field when the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The reigning league MVP has tested positive for COVID-19, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, shortly after practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert was also placed on the COVID/Reserve list with a positive test. That leaves Jordan Love as the only other quarterback on the Packers roster, and guarantees he'll get the start against Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Week 9.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO