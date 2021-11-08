Man shows off his uncanny impression of the Queen and people are loving it

A man has gone viral for his spot-on impression of Queen Elizabeth.

Julian Sewell (@juliansewell) from Auckland, New Zealand racked up over 700,000 views for his imitation of the Queen’s yearly Christmas message, which he posted on TikTok.

The TikTok video, captioned “This is my prediction”, features Julian sat on his sofa narrating what he thinks the Queen will say in her festive message for 2021.

Julian references the coronavirus pandemic, vaccinations and “looking ahead to the future” in an almost-perfect impression of the Queen’s distinct English accent.

The video has received over 170,000 likes and 2,500 comments which people praising his efforts.

One said: “I didn’t know the Queen pre-recorded her Xmas speeches”.

While another wrote: “I just know there is a speech writer shaking and crying as they delete pages of drafts”.

The TikTok signs off with Julian’s passionate yet slightly off-key rendition of the Christmas carol Once in Royal David’s City.

Julian, who has over 120,000 followers on TikTok, is best known for his celebrity impressions and re-enactments of popular TV shows and films, including Netflix’s The Crown.

His other impressions include Margaret Thatcher, Prince Charles and Princess Diana as they are depicted in iconic scenes from The Crown.

Julian told Indy100: “I love the Queen and in particular, her Christmas message. It’s something that millions of people tune into every year, including here in Aotearoa in New Zealand.

“I’ve always noticed the Queen has certain mannerisms - the way she sits, the inflictions in her voice, her repetitive use of phrases.

He added: “I hope this impression would resonate with people. Given the tumultuous times we live in, I hope the Queen would find it entertaining and I would remind her - a trip to New Zealand is long overdue!”

Another user commented: “The Crown producers will be contacting you shortly”, so perhaps we can expect Julian to make a surprise appearance in the upcoming series of the show.