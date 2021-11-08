Here Are The Confirmed Victims Of The Astroworld ‘Mass Casualty’

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is facing charges following an aggravated carjacking on Chicago’s Near West Side Friday. Authorities said the offender was arrested on the 2900 block of West Madison. He was identified as the offender who, moments before, took a vehicle by force from a man, 34, in the 2600 block of West Maypole Avenue. A Juvenile Offender has been charged with Vehicular Hijacking with a Firearm that occurred on November 12, 2021, in @ChicagoCAPS12. @Area3Detectives #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/VD6XgYcyec — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) November 13, 2021 The offender then fled in the vehicle, but police were able to locate the vehicle with offender inside. He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle, and delinquent minor, according to authorities. No further information is available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO