Public Safety

Here Are The Confirmed Victims Of The Astroworld ‘Mass Casualty’

By Ryan Shepard
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The greater Houston area and communities around the country are mourning following a “mass casualty” incident that left eight people dead at NRG Park. Houston Fire Chief Same Pena has reported that more than a dozen concertgoers are being treated at a nearby hospital and countless others were treated at field...

104.5 KDAT

Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Hospitalized After Mass Casualty Event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021

Eight people are dead and 17 hospitalized following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last night. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 6), Fire Chief Samuel Pena, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference filmed by KHOU 11 News Houston that eight deaths and many more injuries occurred at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night (Nov. 5). Around 9:15 p.m., the crowd started to compress toward the front of the stage, according to Pena. Medics were performing CPR on victims once they started to fall out from the crowd. When police realized there was a mass casualty event happening around 9:30 p.m., police spoke with the promoters and Live Nation, the festival's organizers, to stop the show early, to which Travis Scott complied.
ACCIDENTS
defpen

At Least Eight Dead, Dozens Injured At 2021 Astroworld Music Festival

Tragedy has struck Travis Scott’s third-annual Astroworld Music Festival. Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena has confirmed that at least eight people died during the first day of the festival. A cause of death has not been determined for any of the eight victims. Furthermore, the Houston Police Department has not revealed the names of the eight victims.
HOUSTON, TX
texassignal.com

Victims identified in mass-casualty Astroworld festival tragedy

Eight people died Friday night in NRG Park after a densely packed crowd surged the stage crushing concert goers at Houston Native Travis Scott’s famous Astroworld music festival. According to reports, the families have identified the victims killed in the event whose ages range from 14 to 27. Reports estimated over 50,000 people were in attendance at the event.
HOUSTON, TX
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

