System76's Pop!_OS Linux to create Rust based desktop

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey are leaving Gnome after being a gnome for so many years. System76's Pop!_OS Linux distribution already has their own "COSMIC" desktop that is based on GNOME but apparently it has had enough and wants to move to a Rust-based desktop. A Reddit discussion over the possibility of seeing...

fudzilla.com

