System76's Pop!_OS Linux to create Rust based desktop

Earlier this year, after roughly three years, Google finally lifted the “Beta” label from the Crostini project that brought a Linux development environment to Chromebooks. While many may feel that the Linux side of Chrome OS is only for technical users, developers, and tinkerers such as myself, the ability to install in run Linux packages can bring a lot of value to Chrome OS for even the average consumer. Applications such as GIMP can give users access to more powerful image editing tools that are relatively scant in the web-based ecosystem of Chromebooks. Still, others may be interested in Linux on Chromebooks for the possibility of native gaming via the upcoming Borealis project that will use the same container tech to bring Steam to Chrome OS.

