Braddock man charged in stabbing that wounded another in Pittsburgh's South Side

Tribune-Review

A Braddock man has been arrested in a stabbing that critically wounded another man early Monday in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood, city police said.

Darrell Darden, 37, is charged with attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in the incident that brought officers to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of East Carson Street around 1:20 a.m.

Police found a man inside an apartment with serious cuts to his face and hands, said Pittsburgh Public Safety Spokeswoman Cara Cruz. The man, who was taken to the hospital by paramedics, told police another man had attacked him with a serrated knife, she said.

Darden was taken into custody after first being taken to the hospital with breathing problems, Cruz said.

According to court documents, Darden was arraigned before District Judge Eugene Ricciardi and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail without bail because he is considered a danger to the victim, society and himself.

He faces a Nov. 16 hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.